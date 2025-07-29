COST, GUILT AND DOUBT: HILL's PET NUTRITION's 2025 STATE OF SHELTER PET ADOPTION REPORT REVEALS WHY PETS STILL WAIT IN SHELTERS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Although the number of animals entering shelters has decreased by 11% since 2019, 103,000 animals were added to the total shelter population in 2024, according to Shelter Animals Count. This marks the fifth consecutive year shelters are grappling with declining adoptions and longer lengths of stay, especially for large dogs, leading to widespread overpopulation.

"Addressing the shelter crisis requires a community-centric approach, and we are dedicated to collaborating with shelters and veterinarians nationwide to find innovative approaches to improving outcomes for shelter pets," said Dr. Chelsie Estey, U.S. chief veterinary officer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "Our latest State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report uncovers insights which empower us to help overcome existing barriers and find solutions to convert interest into adoptions."

The research includes consolidated findings from a survey of 2,500 current and prospective pet owners with diverse socioeconomic backgrounds. The following key findings from the 2025 Hill's Pet Nutrition State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report will support shelters in creating more data-driven strategies for removing barriers to pet adoption and care.

"The 2025 State of Shelter Pet Adoption Report provides invaluable, data-driven insights that are crucial for understanding the evolving landscape of pet adoption," said Stephanie Filer, executive director at Shelter Animals Count. "At Shelter Animals Count, data plays a critical role in helping shelters and rescues identify challenges, improve outcomes, and make informed decisions to better support animals in their care. Collaboration rooted in this kind of analysis is key to navigating ongoing pressures facing the sheltering system."

Key Findings

Americans Are Ready to Give Shelter Pets a Second Chance:



Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Americans report they would likely choose a shelter when ready to welcome a new pet. However, most people in the U.S. acquired current dogs (33%) and cats (23%) from family or friends. First-time adoptions are critical for sustained shelter support. While 80% of previous adopters are likely to consider adoption again, only 56% of those new to adoption would consider adopting from a shelter or rescue.

Three of the Top Five Barriers to Pet Ownership are Financial:



Veterinary care ranks as the No. 1 pet ownership expense across all U.S. age groups, though it concerns older generations more than younger pet owners.

64% of Americans report that the cost of veterinary care directly impacts their decision to adopt a new pet. The overall cost of pet ownership (48%) and initial cost of adoption (32%) are major factors that make it difficult to consider owning a pet.

Younger Americans Strive to Achieve the "Gold Standard" of Pet Care:

Veterinary costs impact pet adoption decisions for most Americans (68% of Gen Z/Millennials, 62% of older Americans), but younger generations consistently show greater concern for physical veterinary access factors, including a +12% difference versus older generations for preventative/sick/urgent visits, +12% for post-adoption visits, +10% for vet office proximity, and +15% for reliable transportation.

Awareness of Fostering Continues to Grow, but Actual Foster Participation is Low:



Overall familiarity with fostering programs has increased to 55% of Americans (up from 52% in 2024). However, only 11% of Americans have actually fostered. Key motivating factors that would encourage Americans to foster include access to trainer/expert guidance (74%), fostering pets with experience with other animals (72%), short-term fostering options (71%), and financial compensation (70%).

Younger Generations Remain Key to Large Dog Adoption:



One in three Gen Z and Millennial Americans (34%) are likely to adopt a large dog, maintaining the pattern from 2024 (31%) and significantly outpacing older generations (18% for Gen X and Baby Boomers). Nearly 1 in 5 Gen Z and Millennials are unaware of shelters or rescues nearby, making improving local awareness critical.

Housing Restrictions Hinder Pet Ownership, but Affect Younger Generations More Often:



Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to face housing restrictions on pet ownership than Gen X and Baby Boomers. Among these many factors:



Pet Deposit: 21% Gen Z and Millennials versus 13% Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Monthly Pet Fees: 20% Gen Z and Millennials versus 10% Gen X and Baby Boomers. Of those who surrendered a pet, 21% cited moving to housing that didn't allow their type of pet as a reason for relinquishing.

Post-Adoption Support is Powerful:



Despite pre-adoption wariness, younger Americans are more likely to agree that shelters offer valuable post-adoption support. Among Gen Z and Millennials:



46% agree shelters help with housing restrictions.



44% agree shelters offer behavioral training support.

41% agree shelters provide financial assistance for adoption fees and veterinary care. Among Americans who received support or resources when considering surrender, 95% kept their pets.

