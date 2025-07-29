After $300K Kickstarter Success, Omni Health Ring Launches 'Enerqitm': The Next-Gen Readiness Score

More than a sleep tracker, the new device monitors real-time energy and combines nutrition with biometric data for a truly holistic health solution.

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Health, an emerging health technology company, today announced the launch of the Omni Health Ring smart wearable. Omni Health Ring generates an AI-powered daily plan that works across food, movement, and rest. The plan is personalized to the wearer's body signals. It is like having a holistic health coach on one's finger. The company is also introducing a new health metric called EnerQiTM. This comprehensive, industry-first dynamic health index includes sleep, exercise, stress, nutrition, and real-time updates based on the wearer's behavior.

The public launch on the company's official website follows a highly successful Kickstarter campaign this past April, which raised over $300,000 from enthusiastic early adopters. Having already fulfilled and shipped all Kickstarter rewards, Omni Health is now ready to bring its innovative technology to a global audience.

The Omni Health Ring offers a next-gen method for measuring energy as the logical next step to rings that are more about sleep than aspects of daytime performance. Existing wearable rings on the market provide only readiness scores. EnerQiTM, in contrast, is a dynamic, multi-dimensional biomarker that updates throughout the day. Its photo-based nutrition tracking offers users the technology to simply snap a photo of a meal and receive an instant macronutrient breakdown with no required manual tracking.

Food awareness is effortless and ties directly into actionable lifestyle planning. The Omni Ring offers comprehensive health planning, rather than just basic data. Omni generates an AI-powered daily plan across food, movement, and rest personalized to your body signals. Omni generates actionable plans when combined with psychological theories like cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). EnerQi shifts the conversation from "How did you sleep last night?" to "How energized are you right now, and what should you do next?"

"Our story is about solving a fundamental problem because the real goal is daytime energy," said Jony, the spokesperson for Omni Health. "Many people still feel tired even after sleeping eight hours because factors affecting energy levels are multifaceted. Current wearables focus only on sleep but overlook the combined impact of other factors. This is why we created Omni Health. We created EnerQiTM by fusing the science of the 2017 Nobel Prize-winning research on circadian rhythms with the ancient wisdom of 'Qi' (vital energy) to create EnerQiTM. We lead the industry by taking passive data tracking and morphing to active health management."

Jony added, "Reporting from the Omni Ring is not static. Wearers receive a real-time, dynamic, all-day reflection of their body's vitality. Users become active owners of their health and understand low afternoon energy, response to caffeine or sugar, and insight about activity and nutrition choices for personalized, actionable plans."

The Omni Health Ring is available for global purchase and shipping. For just $199, you can access features like the EnerQi metric, rivaling trackers that cost over $300.

