C3SA And Mimic Announce Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Cyber Resilience Against Ransomware

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C3SA, a leading data protection and cyber resilience firm, and Mimic, a pioneer in ransomware defense, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver proactive, integrated protection against ransomware.

The partnership combines C3SA's proven capabilities in delivering secure, resilient, and operationally assured infrastructures across Canada's public and private sectors with Mimic's advanced ransomware platform. Together, they help organizations prevent ransomware from disrupting applications or leaking critical data-ensuring operational continuity.

Mimic's Approach: Real-Time Resilience

Ransomware acts in seconds, outpacing traditional SOC responses. Mimic's platform operates at the kernel level of Windows and Linux, delivering:



Automated, sub-second attack deflection



AI-driven decoy data to mislead attackers



Application immutability to prevent tampering

Isolated lifeboats for fast, clean recovery

These capabilities maintain business continuity, even under active attack.

Joint Value Proposition:

Speed & Kernel-Level Defense

Unlike legacy endpoint tools built for long-tail threat hunting, Mimic responds instantly-deflecting ransomware before it causes harm.

Application Immutability

Mimic's technology enforces application immutability by instantly blocking unauthorized changes the moment malicious activity begins, protecting against ransomware and flagging violations of change control processes.

AI Decoy Deception

AI-generated decoy data misleads attackers, buying time for response teams while actual systems remain unaffected.

Lifeboat Recovery

Mimic launches a secure, clean version of compromised apps in an isolated environment-enabling quick, attacker-free restoration.

Continuous Monitoring & Forensics

Detailed attack timelines and audit-ready insights support faster, more informed incident response.

"Ransomware evolves faster than most defenses. By partnering with Mimic, we're embedding real-time resilience into critical applications-so organizations can withstand attacks without losing control, continuity, or confidence," said Jarett Parent, CEO, C3SA.

"This alliance brings together real-time defense and deep infrastructure expertise. By integrating detection, deception, and recovery at the core, we ensure critical systems remain secure-even mid-attack," added Greg Davison, Head of Revenue, Mimic.

About C3SA

Rooted in national security and critical infrastructure protection, C3SA helps clients build in-house capabilities, defend against cyber threats, find and fix vulnerabilities, respond to cyber incidents, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks and industry standards.

With over 20 years of experience, its multidisciplinary teams bring deep expertise in proactive, offensive, defensive, and responsive cybersecurity operations-supporting readiness, resilience, and regulatory alignment across IT, OT, ICS, and SCADA environments. C3SA has offices in Canada, the Netherlands, and the US.

About Mimic

Founded in 2023 and based in Palo Alto, Mimic delivers a resilience platform purpose-built to stop ransomware. The platform combines real-time deflection, deception, application immutability, and recovery.

Mimic is backed by Google Ventures, Ballistic Ventures, and Menlo Ventures, and led by experts from Mandiant/Google Cloud, Citibank, Walmart, Raytheon, F5, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Through its foundation, Mimic also offers free protection to schools and community hospitals. The platform aligns with standards including GDPR, SOC 1 & 2, FedRAMP, and IL4/5.

