Frontline Response Receives $750,000 In Support From Lowe's And Spry Global Toward $1.2 Million Expansion To Aid Dekalb County's Unhoused
Expansion Features Include:
-
All-Gender Private Restrooms and Expanded Modern Showers – designed to ensure safety, privacy, and dignity for all guests
On-Site Medical and Mental Health Exam Rooms – providing critical space to address two of the most significant barriers to overcoming homelessness: untreated physical and mental health conditions
A Walk-Up Community Café – offering nourishing meals and refreshments to anyone in need throughout the day
Expanded Sleeping Capacity – increasing overnight accommodations from 260 to nearly 400 individuals and families
Dedicated Space for Service Pets – allowing guests to remain with their support animals, reducing separation trauma and increasing stability
What People Are Saying:
"Lowe's and Spry Global's generosity reflects the heart of what it means to lead with compassion," said Will Butler , Executive Director of Frontline Response Georgia. "This donation doesn't just enhance our facility - it transforms the lives of the men and women who rely on it for hope, healing, and a fresh start."
Terry Tucker , National President and CEO of Frontline Response, added: "We're honored to receive this extraordinary support from leaders who understand both the urgency and humanity of this crisis. This investment will have a lasting impact for years to come."
"At Lowe's, our mission is to solve problems and fulfill dreams for the home - including for those who may not currently have one," said Terrance Rhymes , District Manager at Lowe's. "We are proud to stand alongside Frontline Response and Spry Global in this critical and compassionate work."
Join the Movement
To learn more about Frontline Response's expansion or how you can get involved in this vital work, visit .
SOURCE Frontline Response International
