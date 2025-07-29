Awardco Launches Strategic Center Of Excellence To Unlock Business Impact For All Clients
"Thanks to the Center of Excellence we have new and different strategies to elevate our recognition experience. The COE helped us take recognition from being a perk to a powerful strategic driver that delivers tangible impact."
– Sarah Mazzako, Chief People Officer, Americare
Strategy backed by experience
The COE is staffed by industry practitioners and seasoned experts across the United States and United Kingdom, who know the challenges HR teams face navigating global nuances for employees. From launching scalable recognition programs to navigating change management, the COE offers actionable guidance rooted in experience, research, and real-world results.
Driving ROI across the employee journey
Recognition touches every moment that matters-onboarding, milestones, performance, and beyond. The COE ensures those touchpoints are intentional and effective, helping clients turn recognition into a measurable business strategy.
Recognition elevated
Awardco's COE ensures every client-regardless of size or industry-has access to the strategy and expertise they need to build recognition programs that work.
Learn more at awardco/coe .
About Awardco
Awardco builds culture, incentivizes behavior, and powers engagement through employee recognition and rewards. Trusted by 3,000+ organizations, including Fortune 500 leaders, Awardco offers the world's largest reward network with the flexibility to create recognition, incentive, milestone, and behavior-driven programs. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah. Learn more about Awardco at .
