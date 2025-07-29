Texas A&M Student Charles Pitner Named Winner Of 2025 Space To Succeed Scholarship
"Charles has spent more than a decade proving that age doesn't limit impact," said Robby Piper, Principal at The Storage Center. "Through his coat drive and continued education at Texas A&M, he is shaping a legacy of service that's inspiring to see."
As a first-year agribusiness major, Pitner plans to use his education to create long-term opportunities for giving back through the agricultural industry. His goal is to honor Texas' rich farming traditions while expanding programs that serve local families and communities.
"Charles represents the spirit of this scholarship – combining education and service to create sustainable, positive change," added Piper.
