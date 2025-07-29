Texas A&M Student Charles Pitner Named Winner Of 2025 Space To Succeed Scholarship

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pitner founded Charlie's Kids-4-Kids Coat Drive at age six and has since collected and donated more than 9,500 coats to families across Lubbock and surrounding communities. Partnering with local businesses and schools, the drive has become an annual effort that provides coats to children and families in need, with a highlight being the distribution event at a local elementary school each year."Charles has spent more than a decade proving that age doesn't limit impact," said Robby Piper, Principal at The Storage Center. "Through his coat drive and continued education at Texas A&M, he is shaping a legacy of service that's inspiring to see."

As a first-year agribusiness major, Pitner plans to use his education to create long-term opportunities for giving back through the agricultural industry. His goal is to honor Texas' rich farming traditions while expanding programs that serve local families and communities.

"Charles represents the spirit of this scholarship – combining education and service to create sustainable, positive change," added Piper.

To learn more about The Space to Succeed Scholarship or this year's winners, please visit: thestoragecenter/self-storage/scholarship/

About The Storage Center

The Storage Center is an industry-leading owner and operator of over 55,000 storage units at over 67 self-storage facilities in six states. Headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, the company has been constructing and operating high-quality, Class A storage facilities since 1986. The company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including climate-controlled storage, boat storage, RV storage and business storage units. Additional information regarding The Storage Center is available at thestoragecenter .

SOURCE The Storage Center