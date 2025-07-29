Lighthouse Insurance Agency Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Lighthouse Insurance Agency ("Lighthouse") of Madisonville, LA on March 1, 2025. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Lighthouse Insurance Agency specializes in writing personal lines insurance, small and medium sized businesses, and large commercial properties. They provide all types of insurance, from homeowners' and auto insurance to restaurants, doctors' offices, engineers, contractors, condominium associations, strip centers and more.

"At Lighthouse Insurance Agency, we specialize in crafting insurance solutions for our customer's personal and business needs," says Steven Marcus, Owner, Lighthouse Insurance Agency. "We take the time to understand each of our customers, which helps us recommend personalized insurance coverage. We are pleased to be joining World--it allows us to offer additional products and services to our customers."

"I welcome Lighthouse Insurance Agency to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. "The addition of Lighthouse further expands our presence in Louisiana, and I look forward to their continued success."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel and TAG Consulting Services advised World on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law P.C. provided legal counsel and Sica Fletcher advised Lighthouse on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement planning and financial planning services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 250 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #15 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, ranked #19 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies and ranked #19 on the Top 50 Commercial Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC

