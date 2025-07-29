Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Back Washing Product For Showers (SGM-488)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I suffered a shoulder injury and needed a better way to wash my back in the shower," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the ROBOTIC BACK WASH. My design would allow for easy cleaning of the back in seconds and in an effortless manner."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to cleanse the back in the shower. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional tools to scrub the back. As a result, it reduces physical strain. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the general population, especially the elderly, individuals with limited mobility or injuries, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-488, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

