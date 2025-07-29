Mobility Consumer Insights Report 2025 Key Commuting Habits, Automotive Trends, And Adoption Of Electric Vehicles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the 2025 Voice of the Consumer: Mobility Survey, unveiling key commuting habits, automotive trends, and adoption of electric vehicles. Ideal for stakeholders in shared mobility and automotive sectors, this report offers insights, forecasts, and analysis on market trends up to 2025.

Dublin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of the Consumer: Mobility 2025 Key Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the results of the 2025 Voice of the Consumer: Mobility Survey, covering the everyday consumer behaviours and trends within transportation in 2025, with a focus on commuting habits, automotive trends, the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and green transport solutions.

The Voice of the Consumer: Mobility 2025 Key Insights report is designed specifically for stakeholders in the shared mobility and automotive industries. It seeks to provide an in-depth overview of the size, shape and scope of the shared mobility and automotive industries, examining the historic and future market trends. The report can also provide valuable insights to other industries that bear an indirect influence on the mobility and automotive industries including banks and financial services firms, technology companies, governments, and retailers. Forecasts in the reports are available to 2025.

Product coverage: Car Rental, Car Traffic Volume, Distances Travelled by Mode of Transport, Electric Charging Stations, Fuel Prices, Light Vehicle Sales, Light Vehicle Sales by Level of Autonomy (0-5), Shared Mobility, Vehicle Production, Vehicle Registrations, Vehicles in Use.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Mobility market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

Introduction

Urban consumers demand "on-demand" solutions

Less-(car)bon commute

Autonomous tech gains trust

Auto shopping in 2025 Conclusion

