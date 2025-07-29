HELLO Labs Announces Evolution Into A Web3 Growth Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HELLO Labs Emerges as a Web3 Powerhouse with Unified Vision Across Growth, Media, and Protocol

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HELLO Labs is transforming into a comprehensive Web3 ecosystem, uniting Growth, Media, and Protocol under one visionary framework to drive blockchain adoption at scale. What began as a mission to bring Web3 storytelling to mainstream audiences (through hit shows like Killer Whales) has evolved into a full-stack powerhouse designed to accelerate projects from visibility to viability. By combining HELLO Media's unmatched reach, HELLO Growth's hands-on incubation, and HELLO Protocol's tokenized utility layer, we're creating a flywheel driving attention, engagement, and value. We're building the infrastructure and community in parallel to turn Web3's promise into tangible growth.







HELLO Media reach connects directly to a full-stack ecosystem designed to turn visibility into growth. With HELLO Media we are bringing together content and reach together in a business vertical that is the storytelling engine behind Web3's most iconic narratives - spanning global television, podcasts, livestreams, and affiliate media brands with an annual reach of over 125 Million impressions.

HELLO Growth is a selective incubator service built by the team behind HELLO Labs and Killer Whales, where we help premium projects scale through world-class media production, KOL-driven campaigns, token-aligned community activations, and a trusted network of VCs and exchanges - all without retainers or fluff. It's where Web3 projects scale and grow.

HELLO Protocol is the smart contract and token utility layer that powers the entire HELLO Labs ecosystem - from quests and prediction markets to trading tools and launchpad mechanics. It's where attention becomes action, and action drives rewards. It features a Prediction market, a DEX, an Invest and VC/KOL Launchpad, Staking and LP solutions, $HELLO Premium Token drops, Questing and KOL Marketing solutions.

We started by proving that Web3 could captivate mainstream audiences, and now we're building the engine to scale it. With HELLO Media as our megaphone, HELLO Growth as our accelerator, and HELLO Protocol as the economic backbone, we're creating a self-sustaining Web3 ecosystem.”

- Sander Görtjes, Co-Founder & CEO of HELLO Labs

About Killer Whales:

Killer Whales is Web3's first business reality TV show, produced by HELLO Labs, CoinMarketCap, and AltCoinDaily, featuring celebrity judges and top blockchain innovators. Streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, it reaches 600M+ viewers in 65 countries, offering $1.5M in prizes, investor connections, and global exposure.

About HELLO Labs:

HELLO Labs, founded by Hollywood producers and Grammy-nominated directors, is a leading Web3 entertainment company. It merges mainstream media with blockchain through shows like Killer Whales and supports startups via its $HELLO token ecosystem. Co-founded by Paul Caslin (Grammy-nominated director) and Sander Gortjes (Web3 visionary CEO), it bridges Web2 and Web3 with high-quality entertainment.

