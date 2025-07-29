New Sci-Fi Series Debuts With Dynamite First Book In Which A Prototype Learns The One Thing He Was Programmed To Never Do

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of AUSTERE

Charleston, SC, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of accessible cyberpunk sci-fi comes a new series that turns what it means to be human on its head. Welcome to author Rick Ricker's world and Austere.

Donivan shouldn't exist, but he does. He's a cybernetic outlier born of hidden experiments and discarded plans-the only things he has in this life are fragments of purpose and enemies who fear what he is closing in on his position. He ventures into the Austere, a wasteland where myths go to die... and where something impossible awakens.

When a mysterious system known as the Relay reactivates and ancient judgments resurface, Donivan's journey becomes more than survival. Embarking on a quest through a dying landscape, Donivan begins to forge bonds with outlaws, uncover the truth of his creation, and face the most crucial question of his existence: What if the greatest weapon wasn't power... But the capacity to feel?

Reminiscent of favorites like Dune, Mass Effect, and The Left Hand of Darkness, Austere brings its own unique voice to the table with cinematic action with philosophical depth.

Austere is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Text>Barnes and . For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms

Twitter: @Wasabi_Roll

Website:

Facebook: Rick Ricker

TiKTok: @wasabirollrwr

Instagram:

About the Author:

Rick Ricker writes emotionally resonant science fiction that explores identity, connection, and the hidden power of empathy. Drawing on his background in IT, finance, and academia, he builds grounded, high-concept worlds infused with cinematic scope and philosophical depth. Austere is his debut novel and the first in a visionary new sci-fi series.

Media Contact: Rick Ricker, ...

Available for interviews: Author, Rick Ricker

Attachment

Text>Austere

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...