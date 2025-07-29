Debut Legal Thriller Crossing Woodward Explores The Fragile Line Between Truth And Justice

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing presents a gripping new novel following an attorney's search for justice amid the zeitgeist of WWII era Detroit.

Charleston, SC, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Crossing Woodward, David Simon crafts a gripping narrative that plunges readers into a world where justice takes many shapes. The story follows a young attorney who embarks on a life-changing journey through a city struggling with social unrest. As he navigates a labyrinth of deceit and hubris, shocking revelations challenge his understanding of justice and morality. Each twist reveals the precarious nature of alliances, where friends can quickly become foes, and the pursuit of truth becomes increasingly perilous. Simon's portrayal of the young attorney's unwavering commitment to his principles is tested against the allure of wealth and power wielded by powerful interests determined to pursue their objectives at any cost.

David Simon intricately balances the attorney's personal struggles with his professional obligations, highlighting a quest for identity amidst moral ambiguity. The narrative showcases the attorney's battle to maintain integrity in a world where deceit and self-interest are rampant. He encounters a cast of compelling characters, each harboring their own secrets and motivations, adding depth to the unfolding drama. As the stakes escalate, the attorney faces critical decisions that could irrevocably alter his life and the lives of those around him.

The tension builds to a gripping climax, where the distinctions between right and wrong blur, forcing the attorney to confront the consequences of his choices. Crossing Woodward serves as a profound exploration of justice, ethics, and the resilience of the human spirit when faced with potential life altering challenges. This compelling tale invites readers to ponder the nature of truth and the lengths one might go to uncover it, making it essential for enthusiasts of legal drama.

Crossing Woodward is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble.

About the Author: David Simon, author of Crossing Woodward, holds a Juris Doctor degree from Wayne State University Law School. He is an accomplished attorney and the founder and former Chairman of Franklin Bank, which was located in suburban Detroit. A Detroit native, David now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife, Lori, and their English springer spaniel, Lexi. His background in law and banking informs his writing, appealing to readers interested in history, courtroom drama, and crime stories. David's experiences enrich his narratives, providing a unique perspective on the complexities of life and justice.

