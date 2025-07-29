US VP Tried To Call Me Four To Five Times On May 9, But I Did Not Pick Up His Calls: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Amid the high-voltage atmosphere in the Parliament on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he did not respond to multiple phone calls from the US Vice President D on May 9, as he was chairing a critical national security meeting.

The US Vice President, reportedly concerned about escalation between India and Pakistan, had been attempting to reach PM Modi as tensions peaked during Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, PM Modi stated,“The US Vice President tried calling me four to five times. But I was in a meeting regarding national security. I could not receive his calls... I called him back later.”

According to the Prime Minister, the United States VP told him that Pakistan was preparing to launch a major military action.“I told them clearly - if Pakistan dares to attack, it will pay a very heavy price. India will respond with much greater force,” PM Modi added.

Earlier reports indicate that during that period, US officials, including Vice President Vance, were also in touch with both Indian and Pakistani leadership.

Operation Sindoor targeted multiple terror launchpads and infrastructure across Pakistan, reportedly including Bahawalpur and Muridke, in a massive 22-minute offensive on the intervening night of May 6-7.

PM Modi underlined that India's retaliation had achieved its intended goals, and despite global diplomatic pressure, not a single world leader explicitly asked India to stop the operation.

“This time, India did not stop because of fear of international reaction. In fact, the world saw the scale of our response - from Sindoor to Sindhu (reference to Indus Water Treaty),” he asserted.

PM Modi also criticised the Congress party for what he described as a lack of support for India's forces.

“While the world backed us, it's unfortunate that our own brave soldiers did not receive the support of Congress,” he said.“This is the new India - an India that doesn't seek permission to defend itself.”

As Operation Sindoor continues to be analysed for its strategic depth and technological sophistication, the government's narrative is clear: India acted decisively, independently, and in full national interest - undeterred by both nuclear threats and diplomatic noise.