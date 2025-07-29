Nothing Wrong In CM Meeting Mlas, Says Dy CM Shivakumar On Being 'Left Out'

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, asked about being left out of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's one-on-one meeting with MLAs, on Tuesday, maintained that there is nothing wrong with the CM interacting with the lawmakers.

Addressing reporters here, Shivakumar said: "CM Siddaramaiah has the authority to conduct meetings with MLAs. (Party state in charge) Randeep Singh Surjewala, after his meeting with MLAs, brought many issues to the CM's attention, and against that backdrop, the CM has called a meeting. What's wrong with that?"

Asked how he, as the state Congress chief and Deputy CM, was not invited to the meeting, he questioned: "How has this become such a big issue? There is no need for a debate over it. For Bengaluru, we will have a separate meeting. I have already spoken to the CM about this, as Bengaluru requires more support."

"Today, the Honourable CM is meeting with party legislators. Our party's national General Secretary has already consulted all MLAs individually and gathered their feedback. The feedback has been given to the CM, who is now discussing it with the legislators. As far as Bengaluru is concerned, we have a separate agenda and will discuss it later. I have also spoken with the Bengaluru MLAs. Let the rural MLAs' meeting conclude first," he said.

"Today, I am holding a separate meeting because I need to file an affidavit before the court, as we are conducting elections. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has been formed. We have already discussed the matter with opposition party members, and they have given their consent. Publicly or politically, others can continue with their meetings - I don't oppose it. In the interest of the state, we have divided Bengaluru for better administration, and even their voices have been heard on this matter," he added.

"Some people are not satisfied. We must consider geography, administration, and finances. We are also planning to expand Bengaluru at a later stage," Shivakumar said.

"We have taken the decision to divide Bengaluru in the best interest of the city, and everyone's concerns have been taken into account," he reiterated.

On the fertiliser shortage, Shivakumar said: "The BJP MPs have finally admitted that they are at fault and must ensure the supply of fertilisers. Farmers are demanding more fertiliser, and they should be helped immediately."

Responding to the BJP's protest on the issue, he said: "The BJP leaders should protest against their own Union Agriculture and Fertiliser Ministers. Why protest against us? Do we manufacture fertilisers? Do we have fertiliser factories? Everything is managed by the Centre. They allocate fertilisers, and we distribute them."

"If there's any discrepancy in distribution, there is a record for everything. District-wise data on fertiliser distribution is available. Let them verify it. We are here to help farmers. When their government was in power and couldn't supply fertilisers, they fired at farmers. We have never taken such action," Shivakumar said.