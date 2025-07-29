Madison County Modernizes IT Infrastructure To Bolster Resilience And Security Of Critical Services With C1

Midwestern county teams with C1 to enhance cybersecurity and operational efficiency

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C1, the global technology solution provider elevating connected human experiences, today announced that the County of Madison, Illinois, is partnering with C1 to replace and upgrade its existing Palo Alto firewalls, further strengthening cybersecurity resilience and increasing operational efficiency for public safety and county government services.

The county, which supports critical services such as public safety communication networks, emergency management, and local government offices for its population of over a quarter million, is taking proactive steps to modernize its technical framework. This latest project builds on a successful history of collaboration between Madison County and C1, including a seamless Microsoft Exchange to Office 365 migration and the deployment of Aruba wired and wireless solutions.

"Our infrastructure supports every elected and non-elected county board office, as well as the essential services provided by local police departments," said Christopher Bethel, IT Director, County of Madison, Illinois. "Keeping our systems secure and efficient is crucial. Partnering with C1 once again enables us to have a trusted team of experts designing right-sized solutions that meet our needs today but also with the ability to adapt to future challenges."

Bethel further noted that C1's expertise played a pivotal role in scoping the new firewalls accurately, providing enhanced security capabilities while delivering cost efficiencies. "C1 demonstrated their ability to provide immediate support and deliver critical solutions on time. Their commitment has been invaluable."

C1's Chief Services Officer, Elliot Olschwang, praised Madison County's forward-thinking approach. "The team at the County of Madison demonstrates visionary leadership when it comes to investing in technology for its community. We are honored to work alongside their team to create a secure, connected infrastructure that empowers their critical government services."

The County of Madison, Illinois, serves a population of over 260,000 individuals and operates as part of the St. Louis metropolitan area. With its county seat located in Edwardsville, the county supports a wide range of critical services, including public safety, emergency management, and local government operations. The mission of Madison County's IT department is to enable efficient service delivery through secure and innovative technical infrastructure.

C1, a global technology solution provider, is transforming businesses with AI-powered solutions that elevate connected human experiences. Through advisory, professional, and managed services, C1 ensures seamless integration across communications, infrastructure, and security. C1 solutions are tailored to align with client goals to drive innovation and operational excellence. Through partnerships with leading technology providers and an engineering team holding over 7,000 certifications, C1 empowers enterprises to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced digital world. At C1, it's about turning complex challenges into meaningful solutions, enabling businesses to design, deploy, and manage technology that delivers impactful outcomes. Learn more at oneC1.

