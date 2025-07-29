Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Mobility Aid & Self-Defense Tool (SGM-293)
PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine a mobility aid together with a self-defense tool," said an inventor, from Manitowoc, Wisc., "so I invented THE BOOMER CLUB. My design would offer the appearance of a harmless walking cane, as well as an element of surprise to thwart a potential attacker."
The invention provides an improved design for a walking cane. In doing so, it ensures that various tools for self defense are readily available if needed. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. It also helps increase stability and mobility. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for a vast array of individuals including people with disabilities, travelers, hikers, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-293, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
