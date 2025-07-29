Cell Therapy Market To Reach USD 29.5 Billion By 2032, Growing At 21.5% CAGR Skyquest Technology Consulting

The cell therapy market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to high incidence of chronic diseases, growing demand for novel treatments, and advancements in cell technologies.

WESTFORD, Mass., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Cell Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 6.3 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 21.5% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 29.5 Billion by the end of 2032. Growing investments in biotechnology R&D, rising awareness regarding benefits of cell therapies, and increasing healthcare expenditure are also supporting cell therapy demand.

Cell Therapy Market Dynamics

Surge in incidence of chronic and genetic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune conditions is primarily boosting the demand for cell therapies. These therapies offer promising curative potential, especially for patients unresponsive to conventional treatments. Advancements in stem cell and CAR-T therapies have led to improved outcomes and long-term remission. As healthcare systems shift toward personalized medicine, cell therapies provide targeted, patient-specific solutions, making them a pivotal component of future therapeutic strategies.

Surging investments in biotechnology R&D around the world and advancements in genomics and cell manufacturing technologies are also promoting market development. Techniques such as CRISPR gene editing, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and automated bioreactors have revolutionized the development pipeline. Government funding, public-private partnerships, and increased investments by biopharma companies are further fostering R&D.

Recent Developments in Cell Therapy Market

In March 2025 , Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said it will invest $75 million in its initial cell and gene therapy (CGT) plant in the southern state of Telangana. The new therapies are expected to hit the market in the coming three years, according to the company.

In March 2025 , Alcon, announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Aurion Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage entity with a focus on producing innovative cell therapies for eye disorders. Aurion will remain independent, but with complete support from Alcon to push its allogeneic cell therapy product candidate, AURN001, into Phase 3 clinical trials for corneal edema due to corneal endothelial disease in the second half of 2025. Aurion will also benefit from Alcon's extensive resources in R&D, regulatory, medical, and commercial ophthalmology.

In March 2025 , YASKAWA Electric Corporation and Astellas Pharma Inc. signed a final agreement to create a joint venture to create a cell therapy production platform powered by the dual-arm robot "Maholo." The platform will also be made accessible to startups and academia to foster collaboration and boost innovation in the cell therapy industry.

Major Challenges in Cell Therapy Industry

High cost of cell therapies, often exceeding hundreds of thousands of dollars per treatment is expected to hinder market development over the coming years. These prices are driven by complex manufacturing processes, personalized approaches, and logistical challenges such as cryopreservation and transportation. Limited reimbursement policies, particularly in developing economies, make therapies unaffordable for many patients.

Cell therapy manufacturing involves intricate, time-consuming processes requiring specialized facilities, skilled personnel, and strict quality controls. Autologous therapies, customized for individual patients, are especially difficult to scale efficiently. Maintaining cell viability during storage and transportation is another technical challenge, requiring cryogenic conditions and tight timelines.

Competitive Landscape

Cell therapy companies can also benefit from government grants and supportive initiatives launched to help boost medical R&D. Cell therapy providers should invest heavily in research to boost innovation and stand out from the competition. New companies can penetrate the market with hefty capital raise and innovative approach to compete with established market players.

The major players in the cell therapy industry include,



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Nkarta, Inc. (US)

Aurion Biotech (US)

S. BIOMEDICS (Europe)

MEDIPOST (South Korea)

Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

JW Therapeutics (China)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc (US)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Intellia Therapeutics (US)

Iovance Therapeutics (US) CRISPR Therapeutics (Switzerland)

Cell Therapy Market Segmental Analysis

By therapeutic area , the oncology segment dominated the global cell therapy market in 2024 as incidence of cancer diseases rises and remission of cancers increases.

By therapy type , the autologous therapy segment dominated the global cell therapy market in 2024 owing to robust adoption of CAR-T cell therapies in treatment of genetic and cancer diseases.

By end user , the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the global cell therapy market in 2024, which can be linked to high investments in adoption of advanced cell therapies in these establishments.

Regional Outlook

Robust healthcare R&D activity, quick adoption of cell therapies, and high prevalence of chronic diseases help cement the dominance of North America in terms of cell therapy demand. Government support for cell R&D is also helping United States boost cell therapy adoption in the region.

The Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as the fastest-growing region for cell therapy providers in the future. Growing awareness regarding cell therapies and availability of favorable reimbursement for novel therapies are further creating new opportunities. Emphasis on reducing cancer mortality rates is also driving the demand for cell therapies.

Rising incidence of rare and chronic diseases coupled with a growing interest in novel cell therapies and treatments are helping boost cell therapy demand in Europe. Regulatory support and government funding are also expected to bolster the adoption of cell therapy in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom.

In the LAMEA region, the cell therapy market is driven by rapidly rising prevalence of chronic diseases and subsequent demand for advanced therapies. Brazil is slated to be the top market for cell therapy companies in the Latin American region going forward.

