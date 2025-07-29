The Space To Succeed Scholarship Names Two Louisiana Students As 2025 Winners

BATON ROUGE, La., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Center is proud to announce that two Louisiana students, Brittanie Reynaud (LSU Eunice) and Frank Clavelle III (University of Louisiana at Lafayette), have been named recipients of the 2025 Space to Succeed Scholarship. Selected from thousands of applicants nationwide, both winners exemplify service, resilience, and a commitment to using education to create positive change in their communities. Each will receive a $5,000 scholarship awarded directly to their educational institution.

Frank Clavelle III of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Brittanie Reynaud of Louisiana State University at Eunice

Brittanie Reynaud, a full-time nursing student at LSU Eunice and mother of four, balances rigorous coursework with an unwavering commitment to service. She regularly volunteers at nursing homes, community health programs, and the annual Crawfish Étouffée Cook-off to support local development. At LSU Eunice, she mentors fellow nursing students, participates in hospital training sessions, and supports veterinary fundraisers for local animal shelters. Brittanie plans to pursue a career in critical care or community health nursing and expand her outreach through public health initiatives.

"Brittanie's dedication to serving her community while raising a family and pursuing her degree is remarkable," said Robby Piper, Principal at The Storage Center. "She exemplifies the heart of this scholarship program – turning personal challenges into strength, giving back to the community, and the desire to lift others up."

Frank Clavelle III, an architecture student and Presidential Student Ambassador at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is recognized for his leadership and impact on campus and beyond. He has mentored youth through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana, helped build homes for families in need with Habitat for Humanity, and advocated for diversity in his field as Vice President of the National Organization of Minority Architecture Students. Frank has studied abroad in Paris and Seoul, served on an AI and education panel at Sorbonne University, and is currently interning with a civil and human rights organization. He hopes to become one of UL Lafayette's few Rhodes Scholars and represent the university on a global stage.

"Frank's story reflects how education, service, and vision can intersect to create lasting change," said Piper. "He's an incredible example of what it means to use your platform to empower others."

