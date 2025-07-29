Squaremouth's Top 4 Tips To Save Money On Travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of travel has reached an all-time high, with the average trip costing roughly $6,300 in 2025. As costs continue to rise, travelers are looking for ways to save.

Squaremouth, the nation's largest travel insurance marketplace , reveals its top 4 tips to help you save money when planning your next trip.

Tip #1: Protect Your Investment with Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is designed to cover the most common traveler concerns, including cancellations, medical emergencies, travel delays, and luggage.

While travel insurance is an added expense, a comprehensive plan only costs 4-10% of your total trip cost and can save you thousands in out-of-pocket expenses if your trip is disrupted. Protect your investment and travel with peace of mind knowing you're covered if something goes wrong.

Tip #2: Buy In Advance

This goes for your travel plans and your insurance. Booking flights and hotels far ahead of time typically results in lower prices. Buying travel insurance early maximizes your coverage window and gives you more options, such as Cancel For Any Reason for the most flexible coverage.

Tip #3: Compare Your Options

Don't just opt for the first option you see because it's the most convenient. Whether it's flights, hotels, or travel insurance plans, comparing your options will help you find the best deal and save you money.

Tip #4: Buy The Least Expensive Travel Insurance Plan

Higher premiums do not mean better quality when it comes to travel insurance, so don't overspend on a plan thinking you'll be more protected. Buy the least expensive plan that meets your coverage needs.

