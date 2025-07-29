Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Holder For A Plastic Water Bottle (SGM-479)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to stabilize a plastic water bottle to prevent spills and waste," said an inventor, from Danville, Ill., "so I invented the Bottle Buddy. My design prevents the bottle from falling or being knocked over, and it would also serve as a protective coaster."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique holder for a plastic drink bottle. In doing so, it would effectively hold the vessel in an upright position on a horizontal surface when left unattended. As a result, it helps prevent spills. It also would protect surfaces from condensation marks. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-479, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

