Mitratech Leads Enterprise Rollout Of Agentic AI For Its Compliance Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mitratech is embedding agentic AI to accelerate engineering & compliance across product development, quality assurance, and operations, scaling innovation and delivering rapid development for customers

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a global provider of compliance software, today announced its full-scale deployment of Devin, the premier AI agent for software development created by Cognition.

Following a pilot program supported by Hg, one of the company's investors, Mitratech became an early adopter of the AI agent - demonstrating its leadership in applying the technology at scale.

“Our customers are already seeing the direct value of this agentic AI at work. We're not experimenting at the edges; we're embedding this technology into the core of how we operate,” said Mitratech CEO Mike Williams.“It's not just about writing code or generating answers; this is about a true AI agent and leading as an agentic-first organization. These agents operate as teammates that our product, compliance, and engineering teams interact with every day.”

In this rollout, the agentic AI is an autonomous software engineer that collaborates directly with teams to accelerate feature delivery. Engineers, QA analysts, and product support teams can assign tasks, review outputs, and continuously refine its performance through a growing internal knowledge base.

At Mitratech, this agentic AI is - and will be - actively leveraged for:



New feature development, working as a direct contributor within Mitratech's agile engineering teams

Legacy code explanation and self-updating documentation

Security patches and bug resolution sourced from logs and monitoring tools

Release note generation via commit history, JIRA, and Pull Request (PR) aggregation

Cross-repository analysis to support integrations across Mitratech's platforms Infrastructure coordination by pairing application and infrastructure codebases

The agent builds dynamic knowledge libraries, playbooks, and workflows tailored to how Mitratech's Engineering teams actually work - from ticket to pull request, and everything in between. As the Mitratech Engineering team deepens its collaboration with the technology and continuously refines its playbooks, the Company's ability to deliver product value faster and more intelligently compounds with every interaction.

The Mitratech Development, QA, and Security teams oversee the agent's development to improve and guide consistency with Mitratech best practice coding, quality, legal compliance, and security practices.

“This AI agent understands every application stack at Mitratech - and can write in all of them,” said Chris McClave, Head of Engineering at Mitratech.“That's a powerful performance multiplier. Whether it's fixing bugs, writing tests, or generating documentation, we're now pairing the system with tightly scoped tasks, reviewing its work to promote high accuracy, and teaching the agent how to operate as a key supporter of Mitratech's innovation.”

This rollout is a key step in Mitratech's strategy to integrate responsible, autonomous AI across its compliance platform, enabling customers to innovate faster, enhance proactive governance-grade AI, and benefit from a steady stream of new features and improvements delivered at a rate that outpaces industry competitors. The Company plans to scale its use of agentic AI throughout 2025 and will share insights, outcomes, and best practices at upcoming customer forums and industry events.

