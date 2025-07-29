Short Video Series China's New Power: The New Vibrancy Of Chinese Youth In Sports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagining: Break dancers combining ancient Chinese Kung fu with street beats, young skateboarders pulling off gravity-defying tricks in city parks, rock-climbers challenging each limits of speed and surfers dancing with the sea on the crest of waves. This is exactly the vitality of young Chinese people showcased in China's New Power-a short video series spotlighting both professional athletes and fashion sports enthusiasts, documenting their passion, energy and pursuit of movement.

China's New Power is more than a records of sports, it's a window into how young people in China live and pursue their passions. This video series spotlights four popular trendsetting sports in youth: breaking, skateboarding, rock climbing, and surfing. Kept recording over nearly one year by a professional sports documentary team, the footage without garish edits, only showcase the authentic moments-sweat dripping during training, triumphant smiles after finished a new move, and the grit to push through setbacks. These real, vivid moments convey the message is simple and borderless:“I can do it.”.

What you will find: Liu Qingyi, bronze medalist of breaking at the Paris Olympics, seamlessly combined Chinese Kungfu arts into her breaking routines, proudly representing China's breaking culture on the world stage. Speed climber Wu Peng, silver medalist of speed climbing at the Paris Olympics,broke the Asian record with a stunning 4.77 seconds, charged towards his Olympic dream in Paris with the spirit of a young general. Teen skateboarder Zheng Haohao, the youngest athlete at the Paris Olympics, fearlessly launched herself onto the global stage with her board. Seven-year-old girl“Doujiang”, who fell in love with climbing at just two and a half years old, keep growing and chasing dream on the rock wall. In Huizhou, skateboard enthusiasts gathered on the street, freely gallop and pursue dreams. And office lady Azai finds true herself through surfing and discovers a sense of freedom.

The production team of China Interactive Sports Technology Invention Company Limited traveled from bustling cities to outdoor training grounds and sunny beach, using cinema-quality equipment to capture every heartbeat moment. The real affecting spirits are the vivid personalities behind the lens-not just athletes, but young individuals chasing dreams, pushing their limits, and embracing every step of the journey.

Want to feel these energy? All videos will be released on the English version official website of the Chinese Olympic Committee and simultaneously streamed on social platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit. No filters, no scripts-just pure energy. Click the video and discover how China's young generation redefine youth and passion, unleash new waves of Chinese dynamism through sports.

