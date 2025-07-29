Pipeline Security Market Projected To Reach US$17.565 Billion By 2030 At A Significant CAGR Of 6.45%

The pipeline security market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% from US$12.850 billion in 2025 to US$17.565 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the pipeline security market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$17.565 billion by 2030.The global pipeline security market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years as the need for protection against cyber attacks and physical threats continues to rise.With the increasing reliance on pipelines for the transportation of oil, gas, and other valuable resources, the need for robust security measures has become a top priority for companies and governments alike. The threat of cyber attacks, sabotage, and theft has led to a surge in demand for advanced security solutions that can safeguard these critical infrastructures.One of the key factors driving the growth of the pipeline security market is the rise in terrorist activities and geopolitical tensions in various regions. This has led to a heightened focus on protecting pipelines from potential attacks, leading to increased investments in security technologies and services. Additionally, the growing adoption of digitalization and automation in the oil and gas industry has also contributed to the market's growth, as it has made pipelines more vulnerable to cyber threats.The pipeline security market is witnessing a significant shift towards advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning , and blockchain to enhance security measures. These technologies offer real-time monitoring, threat detection, and predictive analytics, enabling companies to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions is also expected to drive market growth, as it offers cost-effective and scalable solutions for pipeline security.As the demand for pipeline security continues to rise, companies in the market are focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to expand their product portfolios and cater to the evolving needs of their clients.Access sample report or view details: report/pipeline-security-marketAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the pipeline security market that have been covered are Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, Emerson, Thales Group, Axis Communications, Fortinet, BAE Systems, among others.The market analytics report segments the pipeline security market as follows:By product type.Access Control Systems.Intrusion Detection Systems.Video Surveillance Systems.Leak Detection Systems.SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) Systems.OthersBy deployment type.On-premise.Cloud.HybridBy end-use sector.Oil & Gas.Water & Wastewater.Chemical & Petrochemical.Energy & Utilities.OthersBy regions:.North America.South America.Europe.Middle East and Africa.Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:.Honeywell.Schneider Electric.Siemens.ABB.Emerson.Thales Group.Axis Communications.Fortinet.BAE Systems.Luna Innovations Incorporated.Senstar CorporationReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Air Quality Control Systems Market: report/air-quality-control-systems-market.Gas Level Indicators Market: report/gas-level-indicators-market.HVAC Control Systems Market: report/hvac-control-systems-market.Pressure Control Valves Market: report/pressure-control-valves-market.Heating Equipment Market: report/heating-equipment-marketAbout UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Harsh Sharma

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.