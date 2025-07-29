Sun River Health Celebrates 50Th Anniversary With Health Center Ribbon-Cutting And Community Event At Pugsley Park

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A free community event will take place after the ceremony across the street in Pugsley Park. The event is open to all and will include a bouncy house, food trucks, arts and crafts, face-painting, a petting zoo, live magic, raffles, and performances by E-Mazin Entertainment, Cesar Vele, and DJ Berry Blendz.

In addition to celebrating Sun River Health's 50th anniversary, this event will occur during National Health Center Week – an annual week of celebration and awareness created by the National Association of Community Health Centers to highlight the commitment and passion of community health center staff, board members, and supporters, as well as spread the word about the vital services health centers provide in the communities they serve.

About Sun River Health

Sun River Health is a network of 50 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) providing primary, dental, pediatric, OB-GYN, and behavioral health care to over 250,000 patients annually. With a dedicated staff of 2,000 doctors, nurses, and health care professionals, we pride ourselves on delivering high-quality, affordable care to those who need it most. Sun River Health started in 1975 when four African American mothers started efforts to open our first health center in Peekskill, New York to deliver accessible, high-quality, affordable health care services to patients in need – no matter their race, religion, income, or insurance status. Today, after 50 years of service, Sun River Health is still delivering on that promise to communities across the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long

For more information, contact:

Jeffrey Palmer

917-692-9174 / [email protected]

