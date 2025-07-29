ATP Flight School Expands In Michigan With New Locations In Pontiac And Ann Arbor

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Students in Pontiac and Ann Arbor can enroll in ATP's proven Airline Career Pilot Program with zero experience and begin their airline careers in just two and a half years. This complete airline pilot career solution provides students with all the training, resources, and career support they need to become airline pilots with a direct path to every major airline.

"With metro Detroit serving as a critical airline hub, ATP is investing in the region and increasing access to career-focused, airline-oriented training," said Michael Arnold, Vice President of Marketing, ATP Flight School. "This expansion brings airline-bound student pilots in Michigan not only a no-compromise, alumni-proven training program, but also the airline hiring partnerships they need to launch a successful career in today's job market. ATP is the only flight school partnered with all three major airlines, and with access to every regional airline cadet program, students in Michigan now have three great locations to choose from to start their airline career."

ATP's Michigan flight schools in Ann Arbor, Pontiac, and Ypsilanti are part of a network of 83 training centers across the U.S. . Unlike recreational flight schools in the area, this nationwide network of resources provides students the advantage of airline-oriented training, exclusive hiring partnerships, and a comprehensive network of training resources, support teams, examiner availability, and a fleet renowned for its quality, reliability, and safety .

ATP is now enrolling new students at each location. Aspiring pilots in the region-and students looking to transfer from their current school-are invited to experience the ATP Advantage by taking a no-obligation introductory admissions flight. To learn more or to get started, visit ATPFlightSchool .

