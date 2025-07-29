Lunch Hour Legal Marketing Summit Las Vegas This September With Bold Marketing Tactics & Innovative AI Strategies

Bedlam Las Vegas September 2025 Law Firm Marketing Conference

Co‐Hosted by Podcast Power Duo Gyi Tsakalakis & Conrad Saam

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lunch Hour Legal Marketing Summit is set to bring the legal marketing world's most innovative minds to Las Vegas from September 22–24, 2025, at the iconic Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Hosted by Gyi Tsakalakis (founder of AttorneySync and licensed Michigan attorney) and Conrad Saam (founder of Mockingbird Marketing and former Marketing Director at Avvo).

This fast-paced, no-nonsense conference is tailor-made for in-house marketers, boutique law firms, solo attorneys, and anyone craving smarter client acquisition strategies and a modern edge in legal marketing. The summit brings the raw, candid energy of the Lunch Hour Legal Marketing podcast to life, live and in-person.

Summit Agenda: Fast, Focused, Fearless

Attendees will enjoy community breakfasts and keynote sessions each morning, followed by tactical deep dives into content strategy, ChatGPT-fueled AI workshops, and rapid-fire "Fry Legal Talks"-fast-paced, hyper-focused five-minute presentations with 20 slides auto-advancing every 15 seconds .

Why This Summit Matters

Built with feedback from legal marketing professionals, especially those at smaller firms, the Lunch Hour Legal Marketing Summit fills a much-needed gap for practical, business-impact-driven education-and does so without fluff or filler .

Ideal Audience



In-house CMOs, marketing directors, and coordinators

Partners and attorneys at large, small, or boutique law firms

Avid listeners of the Lunch Hour Legal Marketing podcast Anyone ready to break away from stale marketing routines

Fry Legal Talks: Speak Boldly, Speak Briefly

These fast-paced sessions embrace bold topics-AI, legal tech, and unconventional strategies-with a spicy twist. Speaker proposals are now welcome for punchy, pitch-free presentations.

About Lunch Hour Legal Marketing

Event Information:

Host-run since its launch, the Lunch Hour Legal Marketing podcast offers law firm-focused digital marketing advice that drives measurable results. Co-hosts Gyi and Conrad bring candor, wit, and real-life know-how to every episode.

Registration & Media Info

Seats are limited-secure your spot now! Visit registration/ to register today.

For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking proposals, contact Conrad Saam at: [email protected]

Conrad Saam (Mockingbird Marketing)

Gyi Tsakalakis (AttorneySync)

