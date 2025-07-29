AHN West Penn Hospital Receives 4Th Consecutive Recognition By U.S. News And World Report As One Of The Nation's Top 50 Hospitals For Obstetrics And Gynecology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) AHN West Penn was ranked 35th in the nation for OB/GYN , marking the fourth consecutive year the hospital has been placed in the top 50 for women's care by U.S. News. It has also been designated as afor gynecologic oncology (GYN/ONC), among other procedures and specialties.

To identify the best hospitals in the country for obstetrics and gynecology, U.S. News evaluates facilities that provide a high volume of complex care related to pelvic, cervical, uterine and ovarian cancers, diseases and procedures.

U.S. News considers factors such as 30-day survival for complex conditions, the number of patients served, and advanced technologies and services available. Also factored into the final ranking are the views of patients about the quality of their experience at hospitals, as well as the hospital's reputation among board-certified physicians.

"Allegheny Health Network is immensely proud of the AHN West Penn team and the AHN Women's Institute," stated Marcia Klein-Patel, MD, PhD, OB/GYN physician and chair of AHN Women's Institute. "This marks the fourth year in a row that U.S. News & World Report has acknowledged our commitment to women's health, and this remarkable achievement is a direct result of the tireless efforts and compassionate care provided by our extraordinary physicians and clinicians day in and day out. Their unwavering dedication to positive health outcomes and the well-being of women across this region is at the heart of our continued success."

West Penn Hospital is AHN's busiest labor and delivery center, delivering about 4,000 babies each year, and it includes a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that offers high-level care to critically ill babies. The hospital also houses the AHN Women's Behavioral Health and the Alexis Joy D'Achille Center for Perinatal Mental Health, supporting mothers during pregnancy, postpartum and beyond.

AHN West Penn and the AHN Women's Institute are also home to an award-winning gynecologic oncology care team that specializes in the treatment, management and care of reproductive cancers such as ovarian, cervical and uterine, as well as vaginal and vulva cancers. The GYN/ONC care team is known for its highly skilled practitioners, advanced, cutting-edge cancer therapies and participation in the industry's latest research and clinical trials, in collaboration with the AHN Cancer Institute.

AGH a "Best Regional Hospital" for Excellence in 15 different specialties

AHN's Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) was also recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News for rating as a high performer in 15 different procedures and conditions across cardiovascular medicine, neurology, oncology and orthopedics.

AHN hospitals were recognized as high performers in numerous other procedures and conditions, as follows.



Allegheny General Hospital: Abdominal aortic aneurysm, aortic valve surgery, arrhythmia, heart attack, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, pacemaker, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), spinal fusion (orthopedics and neurology), colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, leukemia and lymphoma cancers, hip & knee replacements

Forbes Hospital: abdominal aortic aneurysm, arrythmia, heart bypass surgery, heart failure, COPD, colon and lung cancer surgeries, hip and knee replacements

Jefferson Hospital: heart failure, diabetes, spinal fusion (orthopedics and neurology), leukemia and lymphoma cancers, hip fracture, hip and knee replacements

West Penn Hospital: heart attack, leukemia and lymphoma cancers

Allegheny Valley Hospital: COPD Saint Vincent Hospital (Erie, Pa): arrythmia, TAVR, colon cancer

"We are extremely grateful for the exceptional caregiving teams at AHN West Penn, AGH and all of the AHN hospitals whose clinical services were lauded this year by U.S. News," said Mark Sevco, AHN president and CEO. "This recognition signifies not just the excellence of our clinical programs, but the tremendous value that our services and people bring to the communities we serve."

