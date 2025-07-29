Citadel Completions Welcomes Gregory Colgan As Chief Executive Officer

LAKE CHARLES, La., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Completions is proud to announce the appointment of Gregory Colgan as its new Chief Executive Officer. With over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, Greg brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and innovation.

Greg joins Citadel Completions from MRO Holdings, where he served as CEO and led the company to become the largest airframe maintenance provider in the Americas. Under his leadership, MRO Holdings achieved global recognition for its superior operational performance and long-term partnerships with some of the world's largest air carriers.

"Greg's visionary leadership and deep industry expertise make him the ideal person to lead Citadel Completions into its next phase of growth," said Patrick Dumont, on behalf of the ownership group. "His commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach align perfectly with our mission to provide superior technical expertise and exemplary customer service while positioning Citadel as the #1 choice for V/VIP aircraft completions and services in the Americas."

Colgan, who will assume his role in August, added, "It's a privilege to join Citadel Completions and work with this exceptional team," said Colgan. "Citadel's commitment to design excellence, exquisite quality, and personalized customer experiences is unmatched in the industry. I see a tremendous opportunity for our team, and I look forward to driving the company's vision forward".

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Greg is a dedicated advocate for giving back to the community. He serves on the boards of the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum and Vogel Alcove, a Dallas-based charity supporting children and families overcoming homelessness. He is also the recipient of the prestigious Airlines for America 2025 Nuts & Bolts Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the aviation industry.

About Citadel Completions

Citadel Completions is a leading provider of V/VIP aircraft completions, cabin interior refurbishments and maintenance services, dedicated to delivering superior technical expertise, exemplary customer service, and unforgettable personalized experiences. With a focus on design excellence and exquisite craftsmanship, Citadel is committed to being the world's premiere aircraft completion center.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michelle D. Savoy

Senior Director MARCOM & Customer Experience

[email protected]

+1.337.263.5610

SOURCE Citadel Completions

