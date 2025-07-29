Virginia Housing CEO Selected For Virginia Business Women In Leadership Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I am truly honored to be recognized among so many remarkable women whose leadership and dedication inspire positive change every day,". "This award is a reflection not only of my 40 years supporting Virginia Housing's mission, but of the incredible team of associates who work tirelessly to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing."

Neale has served as Virginia Housing's CEO since being appointed by the Board of Commissioners in March 2024. She is responsible for Virginia Housing's daily operations as well as the implementation of the strategic plan. A longtime executive at Virginia Housing, she has played a key role in shaping Virginia Housing's strategic direction and executing its vision and priorities for the development of affordable housing across Virginia. Before becoming CEO, she was Chief of Programs, overseeing homeownership, rental, community outreach and federal programs. Neale serves on several boards focused on increasing economic and housing opportunities, including the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and The National Council of State Housing Agencies (NCSHA).

"The 2025 Women in Leadership honorees are exemplary executives who are making significant contributions to their organizations and communities as trailblazing mentors who are encouraging future generations of professional women to pursue their own paths and ambitions," said Richard Foster, associate publisher of Virginia Business . "We at Virginia Business are pleased to recognize these transformational leaders."

Honorees were selected by the Viginia Business leadership team and will be recognized Oct. 6 at a celebration in Richmond. The full list of winners is available at virginiabusiness/event/womeninleadership .

About Virginia Housing

By investing in the power of home, Virginia Housing transforms where and how thousands of Virginians live and thrive, strengthening communities and the economy. Virginia Housing has worked for over 50 years in partnership with the public and private sectors to help Virginians attain quality, affordable housing. While receiving no state taxpayer dollars, Virginia Housing raises money in capital markets to provide mortgages to first-time homebuyers, financing for rental developments and neighborhood revitalization efforts. Virginia Housing invests in innovations in affordable housing and makes homes for people with disabilities and older Virginians more livable. Learn more at VirginiaHousing and review the most recent annual report.

SOURCE Virginia Housing