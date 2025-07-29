Neptune-10 Sets New Standard In Smart Water Rescue And Marine Utility

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hero LifeCare Inc., a leader in emergency response innovation, recently introduced the Neptune-10, a smart unmanned surface vehicle (USV) designed for rapid water rescue and multipurpose utility support. Engineered to perform in rough seas, strong currents, and confined or obstructed waterways, the Neptune-10 supports a wide range of users including lifeguards, commercial shipping, tug and barge operations, energy and industrial port facilities, and public safety agencies. With the speed to save lives in critical emergencies and the versatility to streamline maritime operations, Hero LifeCare's next-generation water rescue drone provides effective remote support across any waterway.Each year, approximately 3,500 people drown in the United States. For professionals operating in marine and inland water environments such as tug and barge crews, longshoremen, and dock operators, the risks are even higher. Rescue operations are often delayed due to strong currents, rough water, limited visibility, cold water temperatures, and confined operating areas near vessels or infrastructure. Traditional equipment takes time to deploy, reducing the chances of a successful outcome. The Neptune-10 meets this challenge with immediate response capability, launching within seconds to reach the person in distress and assist in recovery without exposing additional crew to danger. From rivers and lakes to harbors, offshore platforms, and coastal zones, the Neptune-10 is transforming how teams respond to emergencies on the water.While originally developed for rescue missions, the Neptune-10 has proven to be an invaluable utility tool as well. Customers across the maritime, industrial, and public safety sectors are using the drone to support a wide range of non-emergency operations. The Neptune-10 is being used to facilitate line transfers between barges, docks, and workboats, providing remote assistance in situations where crew would otherwise be exposed to tight or unstable working conditions. It is also deployed to position and retrieve oil containment booms, transport light payloads across water, and perform hull inspections in hard-to-reach or hazardous areas. On inland waterways like the Mississippi River, operators are integrating it into everyday workflows as both a support asset and a safety device.The Neptune-10 features GPS-enabled navigation for real-time tracking and remote operation, enabling users to guide the drone directly to the target location and relay coordinates to other responders. It includes two-way voice communication for direct interaction with individuals in the water or on deck. The AI-powered HD camera continuously scans for and tracks movement in the water, delivering real-time situational awareness and helping responders locate and assist victims with greater speed and accuracy. Combined with an integrated light, the system ensures visibility for nighttime rescues, vessel inspections, and utility operations.“Our customers are finding mission-critical ways to use the Neptune-10 far beyond water rescue,” said Dr. Richard Imbruce, CEO of Hero LifeCare.“It has become both a lifesaving asset and a highly capable maritime utility assistant, helping teams respond faster, work safer, and extend their reach without added risk.”Capable of supporting the transport of up to two adults, the Neptune-10 can be launched from docks, ships, or helicopters from heights up to 60 feet. Its rugged construction and intuitive controls make it ideal for demanding operations. With the introduction of the Neptune-10, Hero LifeCare continues to deliver powerful, accessible solutions that improve emergency readiness, operational safety, and response capability across all areas of water safety and marine operations.For more information, or to request a Neptune-10 demo, visit or contact ....About Hero LifeCareHero LifeCare Inc. is a leader in first aid, safety, rescue, and healthcare innovations, focused on delivering the best technologies to help save lives, respond effectively in emergencies, and improve overall well-being. The company offers a wide range of products, services, and software, including advanced first aid solutions and remote tools, designed to enhance safety, ensure readiness, and support regulatory compliance in settings such as schools, workplaces, hotels, and industrial facilities. Hero LifeCare helps organizations reduce liabilities and foster a culture of preparedness. By integrating cutting-edge technology, the company empowers both individuals and organizations to improve health outcomes, mitigate risks, and promote a culture of safety, well-being, and effective risk management.

