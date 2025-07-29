Maha Govt To Craft Policy For Broad Citizen Participation In Tiger Conservation: CM Fadnavis

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra government will soon formulate a policy to increase the broad participation of citizens in tiger conservation.

CM Fadnavis was speaking at an event organised by the Maharashtra Forest Department and the Asiatic Big Cat Society on the occasion of World Tiger Day.

The progress in tiger conservation in Maharashtra has become a model in the country as the number of the big cats in the state has increased due to the efforts of the forest department.

On this occasion, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Forest Department Additional Chief Secretary Milind Mhaiskar and others were present.

The trailer of 'Wild Tadoba' a documentary produced by the Wildlife Wing of the Maharashtra Forest Department on the forest reserve was unveiled by the chief minister.

Also, on behalf of the Asiatic Big Cat Society, renowned wildlife film-maker Subbiya Nallamuthu, who has excelled in the field of wildlife conservation and awareness, was presented with the Asiatic Big Cat Society National Award, 2025.

“Efforts made to increase the number of tigers in Maharashtra are being appreciated across the country. Maharashtra is at the forefront in the field of tiger conservation. The Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve is not only getting national appreciation today but it is gaining recognition at the international level, too.

"Tourists and researchers from all over the country visit it. As a result, employment opportunities are available to the locals and a big economy has been created from it. Now we can present this wealth of biodiversity to the world. The project created on this 'Wild Tadoba' will showcase the beauty and conservation work of Tadoba to the world,” said the chief minister.

CM Fadnavis said that the most effective tiger conservation in the country has been done in Maharashtra as the Forest Department has implemented many good initiatives to increase the number of the big cats.

Stating that this success was the result of the planned performance of the Forest Department, he congratulated the department for its work.

"A separate meeting will be held to resolve the problems of the employees of the Forest Department as conservation is not possible without their sustainable security," he added.

In the future, the lands near the forests, which cannot be cultivated, will be acquired so that it will create employment for the villagers, said the chief minister.