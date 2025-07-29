LG REVOLUTIONIZES WORKPLACE FLEXIBILITY WITH LAUNCH OF SMART MONITOR SWING IN GULF REGION

The monitor's intelligence extends beyond hardware through sophisticated software features designed to enhance user experience. The Auto Pivot functionality automatically adjusts screen orientation based on content type, optimizing the viewing experience for both landscape and portrait applications. When paired with a PC, the LG Switch App unlocks additional productivity features, including customizable screen layouts, multi-device control through unified keyboard and mouse inputs, and seamless environment switching between PC and Smart TV modes. Environmental awareness comes through the Brightness Control system, which dynamically adjusts screen illumination based on ambient lighting conditions. This feature not only enhances viewing comfort but also contributes to energy efficiency throughout extended use periods. The versatility of the LG Smart Monitor Swing extends across multiple use cases, from professional environments where presentation flexibility is crucial, to creative spaces where artists and designers require precise positioning for digital work. Musicians can utilize the display for sheet music, while home users benefit from the seamless transition between work and entertainment modes. The LG Smart Monitor Swing (32U889SA) is now available at major retail outlets across the Gulf region, with a retail price of AED 3,699. The new monitor serves as an accessible premium solution for consumers seeking to upgrade their workspace technology without compromising on features or performance. About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company: The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.