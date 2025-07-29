Strbich Surpasses $200K Raised In First Six Weeks Of Campaign

DAYTON, Ohio, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful show of momentum and nationwide grassroots support, Marcell Strbich's campaign for Ohio Secretary of State announced today that it raised over $200,000 in just six weeks, with over 1,500 donors.

"This early support sends a clear message – Ohioans are ready for new leadership that will safeguard America First policies and secure our elections," said Strbich. "I'm humbled and energized by our early fundraising momentum but this is just the beginning. We will work every day to win this race."

The impressive fundraising blitz demonstrates strong early support for Strbich's vision of restoring trust in our institutions and making Ohio the beacon of election integrity. The average contribution reflects a campaign powered by the people. Marcell Strbich, a 20-year combat veteran and dedicated husband and father, is committed to putting the people, not the political class, back in charge.

For more information:

SOURCE Strbich for Ohio

