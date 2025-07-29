Strbich Surpasses $200K Raised In First Six Weeks Of Campaign
DAYTON, Ohio, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful show of momentum and nationwide grassroots support, Marcell Strbich's campaign for Ohio Secretary of State announced today that it raised over $200,000 in just six weeks, with over 1,500 donors.
"This early support sends a clear message – Ohioans are ready for new leadership that will safeguard America First policies and secure our elections," said Strbich. "I'm humbled and energized by our early fundraising momentum but this is just the beginning. We will work every day to win this race."
The impressive fundraising blitz demonstrates strong early support for Strbich's vision of restoring trust in our institutions and making Ohio the beacon of election integrity. The average contribution reflects a campaign powered by the people. Marcell Strbich, a 20-year combat veteran and dedicated husband and father, is committed to putting the people, not the political class, back in charge.
For more information:
SOURCE Strbich for OhioWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment