Trout Capital Advisors Serves As Exclusive Financial Advisor To Universal Plastics & Engineering Company In Sale To UFP Technologies

LANCASTER, Pa., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trout Capital Advisors, LLC ("TCA"), a leading lower-middle market investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Universal Plastics & Engineering Company, Inc. ("UNIPEC") in its sale to UFP Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPT ), a designer and manufacturer of innovative custom-engineered components, products, and solutions for the medical market.

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, UNIPEC develops and manufactures precision thermoformed and heat-sealed polymer components used primarily for shielding batteries in Class III implantable medical devices. UNIPEC's capabilities and strong customer relationships make it a strategic fit within UFP Technologies' expanding portfolio of medical-focused manufacturing businesses.

Andrew Rice, Managing Partner at Trout Capital Advisors, commented:

"We were honored to represent UNIPEC in this transaction. This deal represents a strong strategic outcome for the company, and we're proud to have helped facilitate UNIPEC's next chapter as part of UFP Technologies."

Said Brandt Berghers, President of UNIPEC: "This business has been in my family since 1957. The team at Trout Capital Advisors understood the importance of legacy, respect for our customers, and future opportunities for my employees. This outcome is beyond anything I could have imagined, and I am delighted to see UNIPEC join the UFP family."

This transaction highlights Trout Capital Advisors' continued momentum and expertise in advising privately held businesses in the advanced manufacturing and engineered products sectors.

Stephen Gierasch of McNees Wallace & Nurick served as legal counsel to UNIPEC.

