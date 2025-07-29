A Surge In Successful High Net Worth Men Turning To Personalized Matchmaking Over Dating Apps
Unlike dating apps, luxury matchmaking offers exclusivity, precision, and complete privacy. Every introduction is hand-selected by expert matchmakers to ensure real compatibility, creating a concierge-level experience for time-strapped leaders.
While our clients are busy closing deals or on the golf course, we handle all the legwork-scouting, vetting, and arranging introductions-so they can focus on life while we focus on finding the right person.
"Successful men don't leave their lives to chance-they hire real estate agents, personal trainers, accountants, and other professionals for every important aspect of their lives," says Cheryl Maida, Director of Matchmaking at Matchmaking. "Why should love be any different? With matchmaking, they get expert guidance and hand-selected introductions that no dating app can replicate."
Why High-Value Men Are Walking Away from Dating Apps
-
Privacy and Discretion: Public profiles can be risky for executives, who value confidentiality.
No Guesswork: Experienced matchmakers vet every introduction to ensure compatibility on lifestyle, values, and long-term goals.
Focused Introductions: High-value men prefer meaningful, curated matches over wasting time on countless first dates that lead nowhere.
Serious Intentions: Men looking for lasting relationships find that matchmaking attracts like-minded, relationship-focused men and women.
This rising demand underscores a shift in how high-powered men approach dating. Rather than relying on luck or algorithms, they're turning to experts who understand the nuances of meaningful connection.
"Dating apps have made relationships feel transactional," Maida adds. "High-value men are realizing that real connections require more intention-and they're willing to invest in finding someone exceptional."
About Matchmaking
Matchmaking is a luxury matchmaking service for accomplished men who are serious about finding meaningful, long-term relationships. The company offers a personalized, concierge-style approach to helping clients find meaningful, lasting love. With a national database and expert matchmakers, Matchmaking delivers vetted introductions that go beyond algorithms.
To apply or learn more, visit matchmaking/apply
SOURCE Matchmaking
