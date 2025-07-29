More Than A New Logo: It's A Complete Upgrade

"We're just getting started-helping travel agencies earn more, for the next 40 years and beyond."

As part of its transformation, Commtrak has:



Developed a secure, proprietary admin system for managing records, invoicing, and payments



Tripled the size of its data, accounting, and recovery teams



Upgraded its payment infrastructure to support faster ACH transfers

Shifted from quarterly to monthly invoicing and payouts

"Our goal wasn't just to improve how we work. It was to unlock new capacity," Broumas added. "These changes have driven a 95% increase in revenue for our existing clients, and positioned Commtrak to support new clients at scale."

Too often, agencies write off past-due hotel commissions because reconciliation is slow and costly. Commtrak's upgraded platform and expanded team help turn aged bookings into consistent cash flow, improving margins for its clients.

Commtrak's proven model of personalized outreach, detailed invoicing, and persistent follow-up remains central to its success. The company has also refined how it communicates with the hotels it contacts on behalf of clients.

"We realized we spend more time talking to hospitality suppliers than even the agencies we represent," said Ben Peckham, Business Development Manager at Commtrak. "So we're reaching out more with a tone of partnership and a promise to make the reconciliation process as efficient as possible."

