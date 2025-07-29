Yourway Learning Launches Yourway Spark, A Breakthrough AI Platform For K-12 Classrooms

This is something different. This is AI that actually understands classrooms.

What Sets Yourway Spark Apart?

Unlike tools that focus on generating text or automating prep work, Spark is built for the messy, real-time flow of classroom learning . Educators are already noticing Spark's unique ability to:



Differentiate in real time with meaningful, standards-aligned scaffolds

Engage students with interactive activities connected to real objectives

Adapt to student needs with just-in-time insights and instructional support

Customize for your district, school, or classroom with flexible options tailored by subject, standard, learning style, or instructional model

Keep teachers in control with flexible grading tools and teacher-facing prompts

Reduce teacher workload by automating tasks like first-pass feedback and moderation Create joyful momentum with badges, milestones, and class celebrations

This isn't AI for AI's sake. Spark is built on pedagogy, privacy, and human connection-designed to address real challenges teachers face every day.

Student Safety Front and Center

With growing concerns around AI ethics and student data, Yourway Spark takes a refreshingly responsible approach:



Students do not need accounts to participate

No personally identifiable data is shared with AI

Fully compliant with FERPA , COPPA , and state-specific laws (e.g., NY Ed Law 2d, SOPIPA, SOPPA)

Only teachers see student responses-never third parties All content is moderated and classroom-appropriate

Districts have been cautious-and rightly so. Spark earns trust through transparency and educator control.

A Turning Point for AI in Education

The education field has long discussed the promise of personalized learning, the impact of teacher burnout, and the need for equitable student support. Spark tackles those challenges head-on with a student-centered platform that keeps educators in the driver's seat.

"As a former classroom teacher, I've lived the challenges that teachers face when it comes to meeting the needs of every student," said Hollin Wakefield , CPTO of Yourway Learning. "With Spark, we set out to build something fundamentally different from anything else on the market-AI that is aligned to teachers' preferred classroom activities and that responds to students' needs in real time."

"It starts with engaging students and building confidence, but the ultimate goal is to foster a growth mindset so they embrace the productive struggle required for meaningful learning," Wakefield added.

Now Accepting Free Pilot Partners

Yourway Spark is officially in limited release, with full access opening October 8. The team is now welcoming district beta partners, free pilot programs, and classroom testers-especially educators eager to explore how AI can support teaching, personalize learning, and reduce workload without compromising instructional quality.

Request a demo or apply for early access at: .

Every learner has a spark. Yourway knows how to light it.

