Intelagree Designates Elevate As A Strategic Services Partner For Smarter Contract Operations

TAMPA, Fla. , July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree , a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, has named law company Elevate a strategic services partner to help legal departments get more value from their contract processes. The partnership combines IntelAgree's CLM technology with Elevate's services expertise to make contract management software easier to deploy, faster to start using, and better tailored to each company's specific needs.

Elevate's team includes over 110 certified CLM professionals with extensive experience in legal operations, systems implementation, and process optimization. Paired with IntelAgree's platform, customers can streamline workflows, gain clearer visibility into their contracts and obligations, and achieve faster results.

The partnership spans the entire CLM lifecycle, providing support in everything from strategy and selection to implementation, custom integrations, optimization, and long-term support. This approach leads to higher system adoption, reduced operational risk, and measurable returns on technology investments.

"Partnering with Elevate enhances our ability to support customers through one of the most critical phases of CLM: implementation," said Kyle Myers, Chief Product Officer of IntelAgree. "Elevate's industry expertise complements our technology perfectly, creating a seamless experience for teams looking to scale, streamline, and future-proof their legal and business functions."

Elevate's advantage is their consultative, strategy-first approach to CLM. Rather than simply executing implementations, Elevate works with customers to design contracting processes that align with business goals and fully leverage IntelAgree's key features. Their team remains engaged post-launch to help organizations continuously improve system adoption and performance.

"IntelAgree's innovation-first mindset and human-centered platform align with our mission to deliver practical, scalable solutions at the intersection of business and law," said Devdeep Ghosh, Vice President, Consulting at Elevate. "Together, we're helping customers unlock the full potential of their CLM investments."

About IntelAgree

IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps teams do impactful work by automating contract creation, negotiation, signing, and analysis. By streamlining the entire contract process and reducing manual effort, IntelAgree enables teams to gain visibility, mitigate risk, and manage contracts with confidence.

About Elevate

Elevate is an expert-led, software-powered law company that provides software and services for the intersection of business and law. We offer a comprehensive suite of services, from CLM tool selection and implementation to ongoing management and optimization. Our expertise extends beyond CLM, providing additional contract-related services like contract analysis, negotiation support, and legal operations consulting to help clients achieve their business goals. More information at .

CONTACT: Marena Davis, [email protected]

SOURCE IntelAgree

