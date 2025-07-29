Submersible Pump Market To Hit USD 23.07 Billion By 2032 Demand Driven By Rising Urbanization, Agricultural Irrigation Needs, And Industrial Water Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global submersible pump market is witnessing steady expansion due to growing infrastructure development, increasing water stress, and a surge in energy-efficient water pumping systems. Austin, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global submersible pump market was valued at USD 14.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.07 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.75% from 2025 to 2032. The rising demand for submersible pumps in end-use industries such as agriculture, as fluid handling equipment across the oil & gas industry, water supply, wastewater treatment, and mining is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Submersible sump pumps, commonly referred to as submersible pumps, are designed to remove water and liquid from the deepest depths, offering a dependable and convenient solution when it comes to needing to remove unwanted liquid from an open area. Market adoption is being driven by continued urbanization in emerging markets and strong investment in infrastructure for water and wastewater management. These developments, together with improved pump designs and materials of construction, are increasing pump life and decreasing energy usage, resulting in more sustainable pumping solutions for all industries.

Download PDF Sample of Submersible Pump Market @ The U.S. submersible pump market is projected to grow from USD 2.30 billion in 2024 to USD 3.72 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.17%. It is due to the region having a well-established industrial base, an old water supply, and an agricultural system. Also, a significant demand for submersible pumps has been created by the country's substantial investment in sewage and waste water treatment and water management for urban and industrial purposes. Furthermore, increasing demand for renewal of aged municipal water infrastructure and installation of obsolete pump systems with energy efficient models has continued to drive market growth. Key Players:

Xylem

Zoeller Company

Sulzer Ltd

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Wilo SE

Atlas Copco

Shakti Pumps

Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited Tsurumi Pump Submersible Pump Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 202 4 USD 14.75 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.07 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.75% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Capacity (Low, Medium, High)

. By Pump Type (Electrical Submersible Pumps, Grinder Pumps, Effluent Pumps, Bilge Pumps, Others)

. By End-User (Residential & Commercial, Water & Wastewater, Mining, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Construction, Others)

If You Need Any Customization on Submersible Pump Market Report, I nquire Now @

By Capacity

The global submersible pump market for medium capacity held majority market share, holding 71.8% of the total share on the basis of its extensive utilization in the major end use sectors such as agriculture, residential water supply, small and medium scale industries. These pumps offer high performance with high capacity without the design and energy requirements of a high-capacity pump, creating opportunities for waste water treatment.

By Pump Type

The Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs) dominated the global submersible pumps market share with 34% share on account of high efficiency, reliability and widespread usage in industrial as well as commercial applications. They're also used in the oil & gas industry for artificial lift, enabling fluid to be drawn from deep wells to the surface at high flow rates. Sealed motor design performs in liquid being pumped to eliminate the concern of pump cavitation and extends the operational life.

By End-User

The water & wastewater sector was the largest submersible pump end-use segment in 2024, accounting for 32% of the market, due to the increasing global attention toward water resource management, sanitation infrastructure, and environmental legislation. Submersible pumps are an important component used in the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants in facilities such as pumping stations, and sewage treatment plants, where they are utilized for pumping sewage, sludge, stormwater, and contaminated water with solid contents and particularly in the case of stormwater with high solid contents.

Regional Analysis

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the global submersible pump market share, holding around ~48.00% of the total market share, owing to commensurate high industrialization, urbanization, and growth in agricultural sectors in the region. Nations such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam have seen substantial investments being made in construction, rural water supply, and irrigation projects, which happen to be one of the top applications for submersible pumps. For instance, in India the prevalence of government-led mass programs to electrify and provide groundwater irrigation is driving demand for borewell submersible pumps.

USPs



Technology Adoption Roadmap- Illustrates future trends in automation, IoT integration, and solar-powered submersible pumps across industries and regions.

Procurement & Supply Chain Analysis – Identifies sourcing risks, key component dependencies, and supplier concentration to guide cost-effective procurement strategies.

Emerging Market Opportunity Scorecard – Ranks high-growth regions based on policy support, demand potential, and competitive gaps for market entry prioritization.

Aftermarket & Service Revenue Potential – Evaluates long-term revenue opportunities from maintenance contracts, spare parts, and digital monitoring tools. End-User Industry Shift Tracker – Analyzes how industries like agriculture and oil & gas are shifting pump preferences due to ESG goals and automation trends.

Buy Full Research Report on Submersible Pump Market 202 5 -2032 @

Recent Developments



March 2025 – Grundfos, a leading player in water technology, launched its energy-optimized SP Series submersible pumps tailored for deep-well water extraction in agricultural and municipal applications. December 2024 – KSB SE & Co. KGaA announced the expansion of its submersible pump production facility in India to cater to the growing domestic demand and export requirements across Southeast Asia and Africa.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK) Email: ...