Submersible Pump Market To Hit USD 23.07 Billion By 2032 Demand Driven By Rising Urbanization, Agricultural Irrigation Needs, And Industrial Water Management
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 14.75 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 23.07 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.75% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Capacity (Low, Medium, High)
. By Pump Type (Electrical Submersible Pumps, Grinder Pumps, Effluent Pumps, Bilge Pumps, Others)
. By End-User (Residential & Commercial, Water & Wastewater, Mining, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Construction, Others)
By Capacity
The global submersible pump market for medium capacity held majority market share, holding 71.8% of the total share on the basis of its extensive utilization in the major end use sectors such as agriculture, residential water supply, small and medium scale industries. These pumps offer high performance with high capacity without the design and energy requirements of a high-capacity pump, creating opportunities for waste water treatment.
By Pump Type
The Electrical Submersible Pumps (ESPs) dominated the global submersible pumps market share with 34% share on account of high efficiency, reliability and widespread usage in industrial as well as commercial applications. They're also used in the oil & gas industry for artificial lift, enabling fluid to be drawn from deep wells to the surface at high flow rates. Sealed motor design performs in liquid being pumped to eliminate the concern of pump cavitation and extends the operational life.
By End-User
The water & wastewater sector was the largest submersible pump end-use segment in 2024, accounting for 32% of the market, due to the increasing global attention toward water resource management, sanitation infrastructure, and environmental legislation. Submersible pumps are an important component used in the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants in facilities such as pumping stations, and sewage treatment plants, where they are utilized for pumping sewage, sludge, stormwater, and contaminated water with solid contents and particularly in the case of stormwater with high solid contents.
Regional Analysis
In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest contributor to the global submersible pump market share, holding around ~48.00% of the total market share, owing to commensurate high industrialization, urbanization, and growth in agricultural sectors in the region. Nations such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam have seen substantial investments being made in construction, rural water supply, and irrigation projects, which happen to be one of the top applications for submersible pumps. For instance, in India the prevalence of government-led mass programs to electrify and provide groundwater irrigation is driving demand for borewell submersible pumps.
USPs
- Technology Adoption Roadmap- Illustrates future trends in automation, IoT integration, and solar-powered submersible pumps across industries and regions. Procurement & Supply Chain Analysis – Identifies sourcing risks, key component dependencies, and supplier concentration to guide cost-effective procurement strategies. Emerging Market Opportunity Scorecard – Ranks high-growth regions based on policy support, demand potential, and competitive gaps for market entry prioritization. Aftermarket & Service Revenue Potential – Evaluates long-term revenue opportunities from maintenance contracts, spare parts, and digital monitoring tools. End-User Industry Shift Tracker – Analyzes how industries like agriculture and oil & gas are shifting pump preferences due to ESG goals and automation trends.
Recent Developments
- March 2025 – Grundfos, a leading player in water technology, launched its energy-optimized SP Series submersible pumps tailored for deep-well water extraction in agricultural and municipal applications. December 2024 – KSB SE & Co. KGaA announced the expansion of its submersible pump production facility in India to cater to the growing domestic demand and export requirements across Southeast Asia and Africa.
