Greystone Provides $33.9 Million In Bridge-To-HUD Financing For Skilled Nursing Facility In Virginia
The facility offers 210 units with specialized care services and modern amenities. The interest-only bridge financing carries a 24-month term, with two 6-month extension options, and features a floating rate. The borrower also secured an interest rate cap to mitigate future rate volatility.
“This financing is a testament to Greystone's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that support our clients' growth strategies in the skilled nursing sector,” said Mr. Clare.
About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .
PRESS CONTACT:
Fran Del Valle
Influence Consulting Group for Greystone
...
