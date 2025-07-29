Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Greystone Provides $33.9 Million In Bridge-To-HUD Financing For Skilled Nursing Facility In Virginia


2025-07-29 10:16:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $33,900,000 bridge-to-HUD loan to acquire a 210-bed skilled nursing facility in Virginia. The financing was originated by Christopher Clare, Managing Director, along with David Young, Ryan Harkins, Ben Rubin, Parker Nielsen, and Liam Gallagher.

The facility offers 210 units with specialized care services and modern amenities. The interest-only bridge financing carries a 24-month term, with two 6-month extension options, and features a floating rate. The borrower also secured an interest rate cap to mitigate future rate volatility.

“This financing is a testament to Greystone's commitment to delivering tailored solutions that support our clients' growth strategies in the skilled nursing sector,” said Mr. Clare.

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

