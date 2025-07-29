Onfolio Holdings' Subsidiary Pace Generative Expands GEO Services To Help Brands Improve Visibility In Chatgpt And AI Search

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New À La Carte Offerings: Branded Mentions, Community Mentions, and GEO Audits Make Generative Engine Optimization More Accessible to Growth-Focused Businesses

WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) ("Onfolio" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pace Generative LLC, has expanded its service offerings to make Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) more accessible to a broader range of clients.

The newly introduced services: Branded Mentions , Community Mentions , and GEO Audits , are designed to provide high-margin, high-impact results and are available on an à la carte basis. These offerings give businesses the flexibility to engage with GEO strategies incrementally, often serving as a first step before committing to a full monthly retainer.

“One of the most effective ways to improve your brand's visibility in large language models like ChatGPT is through consistent, high authority 'branded mentions' across the web,” said Dom Wells, CEO of Onfolio.“These mentions can be difficult to secure ethically and strategically, which is why we're excited to leverage our publisher network to offer this as a service.”

Wells added,“Community-driven platforms like Reddit, Quora, and LinkedIn also play a vital role in establishing topical authority. These placements are nuanced and must be handled with authenticity to avoid being flagged as spam. With our team's experience and careful execution, we can help brands earn meaningful visibility in these influential online communities.”

Step by step, Pace Generative is building the definitive GEO playbook for brands committed to winning in the era of AI search. Additional services are in development as the company continues to evolve its GEO offering.

For more information, visit .

About Pace Generative LLC

Pace Generative helps brands increase their visibility and traffic from AI answer engines, such as Google AI overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Grok. By using traditional content marketing, SEO, and PR techniques, along with new proprietary methods, the Pace team helps optimize businesses for generative engine optimization (GEO). For more information, visit .

About Onfolio Holdings Inc.

Onfolio acquires, operates, and scales a diversified portfolio of digital companies. The Company focuses on businesses with strong cash flows, long-term growth potential, and experienced leadership-or those that can be effectively managed by Onfolio's in-house team. By targeting under-optimized businesses with untapped potential, Onfolio adds value through operational expertise, strategic guidance, and advanced technologies. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Investor Communications

Onfolio Holdings Inc.

...