The Putter Steps Into The Spotlight, Driving Golf Club Sales In 2025, Circana Reports
“The putter is a great case study of success for the golf equipment business,” said Phil Barnard, VP at Golf Datatech, a Circana company.“The explosive growth in putters is driven by innovations in the 'zero torque' space, with several brands launching their own versions within the past year. This trend exemplifies the power of new technology to create excitement that translates to sales in even the most unexpected places of our golf bag. However, retailers and brands must remain vigilant; as higher price points push dollar sales up, units aren't moving as quickly, especially in mass merchants and sporting goods stores. Balancing advancements in technology while also being accessible will be paramount for sustained success.”
Looking across the overall market, golf equipment sales in specialty and green grass shops were off to a hot start in January, with dollar sales up 14% over January 2024, but growth has tempered as consumers exercise caution around tariff impacts, with year-to-date sales growing by 7% through June. Within specialty retail, golf clubs led the charge with a 6% sales gain, while consumables such as balls and gloves increased by 3%. In contrast, mass and sporting goods channels experienced more modest growth, with equipment sales inching up just 1%. Club sales in these channels grew 5%, but that effort was offset by a decline in club sets. Golf balls maintained a steady 3% increase, and golf gloves outperformed with a 5% lift.
Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.
