The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors The Angel Network Foundation
On June 16, 2025, a volunteer from the SBB Research Group Foundation partnered with the Angel Network Foundation to host a special Luncheon and Bingo Day for residents and staff at the NWI Veterans Village in Northwest Indiana. Angel Network Foundation is dedicated to supporting underserved populations, including veterans, by providing resources, companionship, and compassionate community programming. The event was designed to foster connection and provide meaningful engagement for the veterans who call the NWI Veterans Village home.
The SBB Research Group Foundation's volunteer spent the afternoon serving approximately 50 meals and running a lively Bingo session, complete with a range of thoughtful prizes.“It was a true privilege to spend time with the residents and bring a little joy to their day,” said Steve Mallon, a volunteer with the Foundation.“The smiles throughout the room were a reminder of the importance of community-driven support.” Prizes included gift bags filled with snacks, toiletries, and useful household items to enhance residents' apartments.
This collaborative initiative helped Angel Network Foundation further their mission of supporting veterans with dignity and compassion. The event created a warm and festive environment that encouraged social interaction and celebrated the service and sacrifice of those living at the NWI Veterans Village.
To learn more about Angel Network Foundation and their ongoing efforts, please visit:
About the SBB Research Group Foundation
The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship , which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.
Contact: Erin Noonan
Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation
Email: ...
Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States
Phone: 1-847-656-1111
Website:
