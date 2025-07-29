Gains In Their Golden Years: Life Extension Launches Stand-Alone Creatine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Formula addresses the needs of athletes and seniors

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatine monohydrate is one of the most studied forms of creatine supplements and has a long-standing reputation for helping improve muscle mass, increasing exercise performance, and promoting faster exercise recovery. For this reason, it's been a favorite among bodybuilders. But it's not just for athletes. Emerging research shows that creatine has a positive effect on strength and muscle performance in older adults and women in peri- and post-menopause when combined with regular exercise. A community-based survey* found that about a third of non-athletes report use of creatine. For these individuals, as well as frequent gym goers, Life Extension has launched Creatine Powder , which delivers 5 g of creatine monohydrate in every scoop.

Asha Jaja-Chimedza, PhD, Discovery Research Manager at Life Extension , said the creatine formula offers that extra“oomph” the body needs to perform and recover faster, when combined with strength training and a balanced diet.“We chose the gold standard dosage of 5 grams for exercise performance based on the clinical data,” explained Dr. Jaja-Chimedza. Indeed, numerous clinical studies show that after 12 weeks of consistent creatine supplementation, body composition improves, with benefits to upper and lower body muscle strength and endurance.

Life Extension's Director of Education, Michael A. Smith, MD , noted that creatine plays a critical role in the body during an exercise session.“Creatine fuels muscle strength and performance by providing a steady supply of energy, especially when engaging in activities that require physical effort,” he said.

Our bodies produce creatine and store it primarily in muscle cells, where it's crucial in cellular energy production, but levels decline over time. For this reason, Dr. Smith explained,“a high-quality creatine dietary supplement is a proactive way to circumvent declining levels and help the body have access to creatine's benefits.”

Creatine Powder , which is unflavored and mixes easily with water or other beverages, is the newest addition to Life Extension's active lifestyle and fitness product offering. Other supplements in this line include Super Carnosine for muscle and exercise support, heart health and antioxidant protection, and About Life Extension® whey isolate and plant-based protein powders in vanilla and chocolate.

