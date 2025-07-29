Harsha Saxena, Founder And CEO IICSR Expands Climate Frontiers With IICSR's Europe Edition Of Sustainability Dialogues

SD EU Tour

Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO IICSR launches Europe Edition of Sustainability Dialogues to unite global leaders for bold, collaborative climate action.

- Harsha S, Founder and CEO IICSR GroupPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR), one of the world's leading institutions in sustainability education and corporate ESG transformation, has announced the European edition of its signature event series – Sustainability Dialogues and IICSRians Meet and Greet.Slated to take place across six European cities, the series is a community-building initiative designed to foster collaboration, exchange knowledge, and accelerate action in areas of sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance), CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility), climate innovation, and impact investing. The dialogues are curated by Harsha Saxena, Founder and CEO of IICSR and Lynera, who will personally host and facilitate the gatherings.An Invitation to the Global Sustainability FraternityWith growing concerns about climate change, social equity, and sustainable corporate governance, professionals across industries are looking for spaces to connect, reflect, and act together. The Sustainability Dialogues are exactly that-a forum for passionate professionals to gather in person and build meaningful connections across borders.“We are witnessing a growing urgency across the globe to go beyond policy and into practical, people-powered action,” said Harsha Saxena, Founder IICSR.“These dialogues are about building a community of changemakers-investors, entrepreneurs, consultants, and corporate leaders-who believe in the power of sustainability to transform our future.” The dialogues are informal meetups-hosted in cozy cafés and cultural hubs-designed to move away from the formalities of conferences and toward authentic exchange of stories, challenges, breakthroughs, and ideas.Tour Schedule: Europe 2025Each event is open to professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and institutional stakeholders working in the domains of sustainability, climate-tech, ESG, CSR, and responsible business. Attendees will have a chance to network with like-minded professionals, share personal journeys, and gain insights into the evolving landscape of impact entrepreneurship and sustainability innovation.All events will run from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM (local time):Venice – Wednesday, 31st August | Gio's RestauranteMilan – Wednesday, 3rd September | Ristorante Da BertiZurich – Saturday, 6th September | Café FriedrichVienna – Tuesday, 9th September | Café SperlPrague – Thursday, 11th September | Palo Verde BistroAmsterdam – Monday, 15th September | WaterkantHarsha Saxena: At the Helm of ChangeHarsha Saxena is not only a seasoned sustainability educator and impact entrepreneur, but also a trailblazer in ESG-driven learning innovation. As the Founder of IICSR and Lynera, she brings over 15 years of experience in building purpose-led institutions, with a focus on advancing climate literacy, ESG standards, and global policy alignment. From the grassroots work of enabling NGOs in India, to corporate boardroom strategies for Fortune 500s, Harsha's journey is rich with insight and grounded in practical experience. Her latest venture, Lynera, is a smart AI-driven learning platform focused on sustainability and climate education for enterprises.What Makes the Dialogues Unique?Unlike traditional summits or seminars, the IICSR Sustainability Dialogues focus on intimate, high-impact exchanges over casual conversations and mutual learning. There is no stage, no microphone-just real people discussing real-world challenges and ideating together.The event series aims to:Create safe spaces for sustainability practitioners to discuss failures, successes, and new experimentsPromote cross-border learning from India, the USA, and Europe in building climate-conscious businessesStrengthen the network of IICSRians (alumni and associates of IICSR) and collaboratorsEncourage open innovation in ESG dashboards, carbon market solutions, and AI for climate governanceParticipants will also receive exclusive eco-friendly goodies, including sustainable journals, carbon-neutral gifts, and other green tokens of appreciation.Voices from the CommunityPrevious editions of IICSR Dialogues in India have brought together hundreds of professionals and changemakers, with tremendous feedback for their interactive format, inspiring leadership, and global perspectives.“I attended the Mumbai chapter earlier this year and walked away with three new collaborations. It was a space where I felt genuinely heard, and where I could explore ideas without pressure,” shared one attendee from a climate-tech startup.In this Europe edition, Harsha hopes to further strengthen the Indo-European bridge in sustainable development, explore knowledge partnerships with universities, connect with impact investors and entrepreneurs and build momentum for larger programs launching later in 2025.Registration Details:Register here:The events are free of charge, but prior registration is mandatory due to limited seating at each venue. Interested participants can register online and will receive email confirmations along with reminders.About IICSRThe International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) was founded in 2010 and has grown into one of the most respected institutions offering certified programs in ESG, carbon markets, sustainability leadership, and ethical governance. IICSR is accredited by ACTD (American Council for Training and Development), EAHEA (European Agency for Higher Education and Accreditation), and MEPSC (Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council).Over the last decade, IICSR has trained over 6,000 professionals, collaborated with 150+ companies, and launched impactful initiatives across Asia, Europe, and the US. Its new-age platform, Lynera, is a smart learning ecosystem combining AI, blockchain, and sustainability curricula to help companies track, train, and transform their ESG performance.Final ThoughtsThe IICSR Sustainability Dialogues are more than just networking events-they represent a growing global movement of purpose-led professionals who want to build a better world. By bringing together practitioners from different cultures, sectors, and disciplines, these gatherings aim to sow the seeds of transformation-one conversation at a time.As climate change accelerates, and the pressure on businesses to adapt and act intensifies, it is initiatives like these that will shape the next generation of ESG leaders, sustainable startups, and responsible corporations. Whether you're a seasoned sustainability consultant or just starting your journey in the green economy, the IICSR Dialogues offer a chance to belong, build, and lead in one of the most important movements of our time.

Sustainability Dialogues - Palo Alto

