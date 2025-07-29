NCV Custom Wine Rooms Partners With High Performance Home To Provide Expert Repair Services For Whisperkool In Houston.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NCV Custom Wine Rooms partners with High Performance Home to provide expert repair services for WhisperKOOL wine cellar cooling systems in Greater Houston.

- Jost LunstrothHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NCV Custom Wine Rooms , Houston's premier designer and builder of custom wine cellars, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with High Performance Home (HPH), a trusted leader in HVAC and refrigeration solutions. This collaboration expands NCV's service offerings to include expert diagnosis and repair of WhisperKOOL wine cellar cooling systems throughout the Greater Houston area. HPH is an experienced AC and refrigeration company in Houston.WhisperKOOL systems are the go-to solution for wine enthusiasts seeking to protect and preserve their collections. However, over time, even the most reliable wine cellar cooling systems can experience wear or malfunctions, leading to diminished performance that puts valuable collections at risk. Through this partnership, NCV and HPH offer a specialized service to assess and repair WhisperKOOL units with a focus on speed, reliability, and long-term performance.“Problems with the refrigeration equipment can be caused by any number of things besides equipment failure. We look at the entire room while HPH looks at the equipment. The result is a holistic approach to the problem." said Jost Lunstroth, owner of NCV Custom Wine Rooms. "If the room itself has problems that contributed to the equipment problems, simply repairing the equipment will not solve the problem."The collaboration brings together NCV's deep experience in building properly built climate-controlled wine rooms with HPH's technical expertise in cooling and refrigeration systems, ensuring Houston-area collectors receive best-in-class service from diagnosis to repair."Our technicians can diagnose and repair equipment problems but we've learned from many service calls over the years that the problems are not always only with the equipment," says Lee Kurtas, principle of High Performance Home. "Now we offer wine collectors a solution that includes looking at the equipment and the room."To schedule a diagnostic visit or learn more about this new repair service, customers can contact NCV Custom Wine Rooms directly or visit .About NCV Custom Wine Rooms: NCV Custom Wine Rooms designs, builds, and services luxury wine cellars across Houston. Known for exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail, NCV has built a reputation for creating stunning, climate-controlled spaces for wine collectors, restaurateurs, and homeowners alike.About High Performance Home (HPH): HPH is a Houston-based HVAC and refrigeration company with extensive experience in commercial and residential cooling systems. Known for their professionalism and fast response times, HPH brings precision and technical know-how to every job.About WhisperKOOL: With over 30 years of industry experience, WhisperKOOL is a trusted leader in the design and manufacturing of premium wine cellar cooling systems. Committed to engineering excellence and customer satisfaction, WhisperKOOL offers innovative cooling solutions specifically designed to preserve wine collections.

Jost A Lunstroth

Nos Caves Inc.

+1 832-236-4587

email us here

