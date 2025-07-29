The Himalayan School Expands Global Footprint, Targets Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal & The Middle East - Next 2 Years

The Himalayan School Expands Global Footprint, Targets Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Nepal & the Middle East over the Next 2 Years

- Sharmin Habib, Head of Business, The Himalayan School

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Himalayan School, a next-generation fully online international school, has witnessed remarkable growth with 30% of its total student body enrolling from outside India, reinforcing its commitment to accessible and world-class education for learners across borders. Students from countries such as South Africa, Netherlands, China, UAE and Serbia have already chosen The Himalayan School as their preferred online learning destination.

With a strategic vision to expand its international student base, the school has set an ambitious target of enrolling 5,000 students from outside India within the next two years, tapping into high-potential markets including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bangladesh, and Nepal. This ambition aligns perfectly with the rapid transformation in digital education across the region. The Middle East's e-learning market is projected to reach $7 billion by 2027, with UAE and Saudi Arabia leading the charge through national e-learning policies, smart classrooms, and tech-integrated schooling models. In fact, in the UAE alone, over 40% of parents are now exploring long-term digital education models post-COVID. Meanwhile, online K–12 education has recorded a 300% growth in the last four years especially among NRIs and expat families from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Gulf nations.

“With a growing shift toward digital-first learning, parents are embracing Cambridge Curriculum, values-driven education designed for global mobility. We're bridging that gap with our CBSE-mapped model, and the response from international parents has been truly overwhelming,” Sharmin Habib, Head of Business, The Himalayan School, further added.

In a crowded online education space, The Himalayan School's unique proposition lies in its futuristic approach. The institution integrates immersive technology, project-based learning, and adaptive pedagogy to meet the diverse needs of 21st-century learners. The school is also the only online institution affiliated with the International School Sports Organisation (ISSO), giving students the rare opportunity to participate in certified national and International sporting tournaments a breakthrough in blending physical development with virtual education.

Looking ahead, The Himalayan School is preparing to roll out a series of cutting-edge initiatives designed to further elevate the learning experience. These include Virtual Labs for STEM subjects, a Customized Curriculum Framework to support different learning paths and academic goals, with an official announcement on the Virtual Labs expected soon.

About The Himalayan School

The Himalayan School is a fully online international school (Grades 1–12) that blends academic excellence with modern digital learning solutions. Offering a Cambridge International Curriculum and CBSE-mapped courses, the school is aligned with NEP 2020 and NCERT standards. With its focus on adaptability, innovation, and inclusivity, The Himalayan School equips students to succeed in a rapidly changing global landscape.

