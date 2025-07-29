Marco Antonio Soriano To Present At Freedom Capital Markets Summer Family Office Summit In Montauk, NY

The transformative impact of Soriano Motori's electric vehicles and Soriano Fashion's sustainable, made-in-Italy collections on the global luxury landscape.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Soriano Group & Family Office is thrilled to announce that Marco Antonio Soriano, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, will be a featured speaker at the prestigious Freedom Capital Markets Summer Family Office Summit at the Montauk Yacht Club in Montauk, NY, on July 30th, 2025. Soriano will lead a dynamic panel discussion titled "Investing in Luxury and Celebrity Brands: Reshaping Consumer Markets and Investor Strategies", exploring how luxury and celebrity-backed brands in fashion, lifestyle, technology, and wellness are redefining global markets and offering unparalleled investment opportunities.

As a fourth-generation leader of The Soriano Group, a global consortium with a 120-year legacy of innovation, Soriano brings unmatched expertise in private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and venture capital. His visionary leadership has propelled Soriano Motori and Soriano Fashion to the forefront of the luxury lifestyle sector, blending Italian craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. Soriano Motori's electric motorcycles, renowned for their sleek design and performance, and Soriano Fashion's art-inspired apparel collections embody the elegance, innovation, and sustainability that define the modern luxury market.

Panel Discussion Highlights

In this engaging session, Soriano will share insights on:



Identifying High-Potential Brands: How to spot luxury and celebrity-backed brands with star power and premium appeal that resonate with today's discerning consumers.



Investment Strategies: Leveraging The Soriano Group's proven approach to private equity and venture capital to grow brands in fashion, lifestyle, tech, and wellness.

Market Trends: How celebrity-driven brands are reshaping consumer behavior and creating new opportunities for investors.

Soriano's Vision: The transformative impact of Soriano Motori's electric vehicles and Soriano Fashion's sustainable, made-in-Italy collections on the global luxury landscape.

“Luxury and celebrity-backed brands are not just products-they're lifestyles that captivate and inspire,” said Marco Antonio Soriano.“At The Soriano Group, we're pioneering this space with Soriano Motori's groundbreaking electric motorcycles and Soriano Fashion's trendsetting apparel, creating a seamless blend of innovation, tradition, and elegance. I'm excited to share our strategies for investing in and scaling these dynamic brands at the Freedom Capital Markets Summit.”

The panel will feature industry leaders alongside Soriano, offering a deep dive into how star power and premium branding drive consumer markets and investor returns. Attendees will gain actionable insights into navigating this rapidly evolving sector, with a spotlight on Soriano Motori's exclusive lifestyle clubs and Soriano Fashion's upcoming collections, set to debut at global events in Milan, Tokyo, and New York.

About The Soriano Group

Founded in 1903, The Soriano Group is a global leader in automotive, fashion, and technology, with a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and elegance. Soriano Motori redefines mobility with its state-of-the-art electric motorcycles, offering a 200km range and 260km/h top speed, paired with exclusive member clubs in cities like New York and Milan. Soriano Fashion sets trends with its Italian-crafted apparel, blending biker culture with high-end style. The Soriano Group also pioneers in the metaverse with Mondo Soriano, a virtual reality platform integrating NFTs and digital currency, reinforcing its legacy of pushing boundaries in luxury and lifestyle.

Event Details

Event: Freedom Capital Markets Summer Family Office Summit

Date: July 30th, 2025

Location: Montauk Yacht Club, Montauk, NY

Session: Investing in Luxury and Celebrity Brands

Contact: For media inquiries or to attend, contact ... or +1 347-907-1214.

Join Marco Antonio Soriano IV and other industry visionaries to explore how luxury and celebrity-backed brands are reshaping the future of investment. Visit or for more information on The Soriano Group's transformative ventures.

About Freedom Capital Markets

Freedom Capital Markets hosts exclusive summits connecting family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and industry leaders to discuss innovative investment strategies. The Summer Family Office Summit at the Montauk Yacht Club is a premier event for exploring emerging trends and opportunities in global markets.

About Marco Antonio Soriano

Marco Antonio Soriano is a globally recognized entrepreneur and investor, leading The Soriano Group & Family Office with a focus on private equity, M&A, and sustainable innovation. A former Vice President at Goldman Sachs and Senior Financial Analyst at The World Bank, Soriano is a frequent contributor to CNBC, Bloomberg, and Fox News, and a sought-after speaker at conferences worldwide. His book, Entrepreneur Madness, offers insights into technological breakthroughs and industry dominance.

Carlos Alea's studio exclusive interview with M. A. Soriano

