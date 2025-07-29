Maha Govt To Implement 'Chief Minister Samruddhi Panchayat Raj Abhiyan'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the implementation of the 'Mukhyamantri Samruddhi Panchayat Raj Abhiyan' award campaign for Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishads in the state from the financial year 2025-26 at four levels namely taluka, district, revenue department and state.

It was also approved a provision of Rs 290.33 crore annually for the awards under this campaign. The cabinet's decision comes ahead of the local and civic body elections slated after the monsoon.

In all, 1,902 awards will be given in this campaign, and the campaign period will be from September 17 to December 31, 2025. At the state level, a prize of Rs 5 crore will be given for the first position, Rs 3 crore for the second position and Rs 2 crore for the third position for the Gram Panchayat.

At the divisional level, a total of 18 Gram Panchayats, including the first 3 Gram Panchayats in each division, will be given a prize of Rs 1 crore, Rs 80 lakh and Rs 60 lakh, respectively.

At the district level, a total of 102 Gram Panchayats in 34 districts will be given a prize of Rs 50 lakh for the first position, Rs 30 lakh for the second position and Rs 20 lakh for the third position, respectively.

At the taluka level, a total of 1,053 Gram Panchayats will be covered with a prize of Rs 15 lakh for the first position, Rs 12 lakh for the second position, Rs 8 lakh for the third position and two special awards of Rs 5 lakh each. At the level of Panchayat Samiti, a prize of Rs 2 crore will be given for the first position at the state level, Rs 1.5 crore for the second position and Rs 1.25 crore for the third position. While at the divisional level (18 awards), a prize of Rs 1 crore will be given for the first position, Rs 75 lakh for the second position and Rs 60 lakh for the third position.

For the Zilla Parishad, a prize of Rs. 5 crore will be given for the first place at the state level, Rs. 3 crore for the second place and Rs. 2 crore for the third place.

A 16-member committee will be formed at the state level under the chairmanship of the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj for the implementation and monitoring of this campaign. The preparations for this campaign will start on August 1.

Evaluation committees will be formed at the taluka, district and state levels to select the winners of this campaign. Also, for the effective implementation of the campaign, a monitoring and evaluation mechanism committee will work at the division, district and panchayat samiti levels. The procedure and schedule have been fixed for the evaluation of each stage of this campaign, said the government release.

According to the government release, this campaign has seven main components. These include well-governed panchayats, empowered panchayats, water-rich, clean and green villages, integration of MGNREGA and other schemes, empowerment of village-level institutions, livelihood development and social justice, people's participation and people's movement through Shramdaan. Selection for the award will be made based on these components after the required scoring.