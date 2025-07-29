Negotiations Of The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Belarus M.Ryzhenkov With The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Ethiopia

On July 29, 2025 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Gedion Timothewos, who is paying a working visit to Belarus.

This is the first visit to our country of the Head of the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, the directions of the entire complex of the Belarusian-Ethiopian agenda were discussed with an emphasis on the practical implementation of previously reached agreements at various levels.

Mutual interest was expressed in increasing bilateral trade and cooperation in the field of food security, expanding humanitarian and cultural ties.

The parties agreed to take practical steps to launch joint projects in the areas of mechanization of the agricultural sector of Ethiopia using Belarusian equipment and technologies, educating personnel for its maintenance and training agricultural specialists in Belarusian institutions, technology transfer in agriculture, and the development of a legal framework.

A schedule of bilateral events between Belarus and Ethiopia until the end of 2025 was agreed, including inter-ministerial political consultations, the creation of intergovernmental commission, negotiations between relevant ministries and business circles.

The desire of Minsk and Addis Ababa to deepen the political dialogue, as well as further interaction and mutual support within the UN, BRICS and other multilateral platforms was confirmed.

